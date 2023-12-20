This is how Sharks should face the remaining games of the harvest according to Leonardo Reginatto (+statements)

This Tuesday, the excitement of Creole baseball continues in its final stretch and about how to face the following commitments. Likewise, in reference to its outstanding statistics, Leonardo Reginatto spoke.

Currently, the Brazilian is in the top 5 in the average category, after displaying a high average of .354. Likewise, he is co-leader in RBIs with 41 and is the second player with the most hits in the tournament, motivated by his 70 hits, only behind Alexi Amarista’s 75.

Regarding those great records in his second campaign wearing the La Guaira uniform, the first baseman expressed himself. “Very happy to be able to contribute to my team. I have worked hard to achieve what I have done, but I don’t focus much on the individual part, but rather I am trying to help Sharks reach the postseason.“he declared.

In minutes, the team faces one of its direct rivals in the fight for classification, Tigres de Aragua, and the Brazilian stated that they are aware that the Bengalis are two and a half games away from reaching them, stating that “From now on Going forward, all the remaining duels are important”, also talking about how to face the remaining two weeks of the championship.

Currently the salty team is in third position in the standings, with a balance of 26-23, while the cats are in fifth position thanks to their record of 23-25.

