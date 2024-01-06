This is how stores are open in Trzech Króli on January 6 – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours [6.01.2024]

#stores #open #Trzech #Króli #January #Biedronka #Lidl #Żabka #store #opening #hours #6.01.2024

Stores open on Twelfth Night – these are the store opening hours on January 6, 2024. Epiphany is a public holiday. This year it falls on a Saturday, after which there is a Sunday with a trading ban. This means that on January 6 and 7, there is a trade ban in Poland and most stores will be closed. Traditionally, some retail chains change the opening hours of their branches the day before Epiphany. On the Feast of the Epiphany, supermarkets and shopping malls will be closed, most shops will remain closed. Some Frogs will be open. See where you can shop at Twelfth Night on January 6 and which stores are changing their opening hours.

On January 6 (Saturday) we celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Epiphany. It is one of the oldest Christian holidays. In Poland it is public holiday as well as a holiday on which trading is prohibited, so most shops will remain closed. On Epiphany, i.e. Epiphany on January 6, 2024, supermarkets and shopping malls will be closed. Some Frogs will be open.

Twelfth Night, i.e. Epiphany, Epiphany, falls on a Saturday in 2024. This is a public holiday. Immediately after this holiday, there is a Sunday with a trading ban. This means that stores will be closed on January 6 and 7.

On Friday, January 5, stores will be open during standard hoursand some retail chains decided to extend the opening hours of their branches before Epiphany. Sunday, January 7, is also subject to a trading ban.

In Poland on Epiphany, or Twelfth Night on January 6, there is a trade ban. This means that most popular chains will close all their stores. Which stores are open on January 6? As usual, Żabka and Freshmarket stores will be open. But these are not the only places where you can shop on Twelfth Night.

Where can you shop at Twelfth Night on January 6? Check store opening hours now in our gallery:

On Twelfth Night on January 6 and on Sunday with a trade ban on January 7, shopping can only be done where the owner is standing behind the counter. Some stores will be open on January 6 and 7 networks:

Frog,

Carrefour Express,

Leviathan.

Some local shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants, pubs, gas stations and even cinemas or museums will also be open. Detailed information on working hours can be checked at individual branches or on the websites of the facilities you are interested in.

Shopping Sundays 2024 – list

The next trading Sunday will not be until January 28, 2024. Pursuant to the Act on Restriction of Trade on Sundays, this will be the first commercial Sunday in 2024.

Shopping Sundays 2024 – list:

January 28,

24 mark,

April 28,

June 30,

August 25,

December 15,

December 22.

Trading is prohibited on other Sundays. We will not do shopping on days off from work, which include church and state holidays:

January 1 – New Year,

January 6 – Epiphany,

March 31-April 1 – Easter,

May 1 – Labor Day,

May 3 – Constitution Day of May 3,

May 30 – Corpus Christi,

August 15 – Polish Army Day, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary,

November 1 – All Saints’ Day,

November 11 – Independence Day,

December 25-26 – Christmas.

