This is how stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays

Stores open on Christmas – here are the store opening hours on Christmas Eve and December 25 and 26, 2023. Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday with a trading ban. Also on Christmas Day, December 25 and 26, there is a trade ban in Poland and most shops will be closed. Traditionally, some retail chains change the opening hours of their branches before the holidays. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, supermarkets and shopping malls will be closed, most shops will remain closed. Some Frogs will be open. See where you can shop on Christmas Eve, December 25 and 26, and which stores change their opening hours.

On Christmas Eve, December 24, and Christmas Day, December 25-26, 2023, supermarkets and shopping malls will be closed. Some Frogs will be open.

Christmas Eve in 2023 falls on a Sunday with a trade ban. Stores will also be closed on December 25 and 26. In accordance with the law prohibiting trading on Sundays and holidays, stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

On December 23, stores will be open during standard hoursand some retail chains decided to extend the opening hours of their branches before Christmas Eve. Sunday, December 24, as well as December 25 and 26 are days covered by the trading ban.

In Poland Trading is prohibited on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This means that most popular chains will close all their stores. Which stores are open on December 24, 25 and 26? As usual, Żabka and Freshmarket stores will be open. But these are not the only places where you can shop at Christmas.

Where can you shop on Christmas Eve on December 24 and Christmas Day on December 25-26? Check store opening hours now in our gallery:

On Christmas Eve, December 24, and Christmas Day, December 25-26, shopping can only be done where the owner is standing behind the counter. Some stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, December 25 and 26 networks:

Frog,

Carrefour Express,

Leviathan.

Some local shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants, pubs, gas stations and even cinemas or museums will also be open. Detailed information on working hours can be checked at individual branches or on the websites of the facilities you are interested in.

Shopping Sundays 2024 – list

The next trading Sunday will not be until January 28, 2024. Pursuant to the Act on Restriction of Trade on Sundays, this will be the first commercial Sunday in 2024.

Shopping Sundays 2024 – list:

January 28,

25 mark,

April 28,

June 30,

August 25,

December 15,

December 22.

Trading is prohibited on other Sundays. We will not do shopping on days off from work, which include church and state holidays:

January 1 – New Year,

January 6 – Epiphany,

March 31-April 1 – Easter,

May 1 – Labor Day,

May 3 – Constitution Day of May 3,

May 30 – Corpus Christi,

August 15 – Polish Army Day, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary,

November 1 – All Saints’ Day,

November 11 – Independence Day,

December 25-26 – Christmas.

