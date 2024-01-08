This is how the 2024 NFL Playoffs will be played

#NFL #Playoffs #played

We had an electrifying close to the regular season in the NFL, as several teams risked their lives and the playoffs have finally been defined.

When are the 2023-2024 Playoffs and the 2024 Super Bowl played?

Wild Card Round begins January 13-15, 2024

The Divisional Round takes place on January 20 and 21, 2024

The Conference Championships are played on January 28, 2024

The Super Bowl is played on February 11, 2024

How is the NFL postseason played?

The teams with the best record in each Conference advance directly to the Divisional Round, in the American League they are the Baltimore Ravens and in the National League the San Francisco 49ers.

In the Wild Card Round, the 2nd vs. 7th, the 3rd vs. 6th, and the 4th vs. 5th of each Conference face each other.

Qualified for the postseason in the NFL 2024

1 – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

First seed in the American League

AFC North Champion1 – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

First seed in the National

NFC West2 Champion – Miami Dolphins (11-5)

AFC East Leader

2 – Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

NFC East3 Champion – Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

Campeón AFC Oeste3 – Detroit Lions (12-5)

NFC North4 Champion – Houston Texans (10-7)

AFC South4 Champion – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)

NFC South5 Champion – Cleveland Browns (11-6)

AFC Norte5 – Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

NFC Este6 – Buffalo Bills (10-6)

AFC It is

6 – Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

NFC Oeste7 – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

AFC Norte7 – Green Bay Packers (9-8)

NFC Norte

*The AFC East championship is still in dispute: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins, but both are already in the playoffs

At the moment this is how the playoffs would be played

1 – Ravens direct to the Divisional Round by being 1st seed in the AL1 – 49ers direct to the Divisional Round by being 1st seed in the National(7) Steelers – Dolphins (2)(7) Packers – Cowboys (2)(6) Bills – Chiefs (3)(6) Rams – Lions (3)(5) Browns – Texans (4)(5) Eagles – Buccaneers (4)