This is how the Apple Vision Pro becomes an entertainment device

#Apple #Vision #Pro #entertainment #device

Apple has revealed which streaming services will be available for the Vision Pro on launch day on February 2, and with that taps into the entertainment focus of the product once again.

Many streaming services available first day

The following streaming services work from day one, and Apple adds that “users can also watch popular content using Safari and other browsers.”

Apple has, as you may have seen, included in its PR material images of the headset being used on planes. There is a special reason for this: “With travel mode enabled on the Apple Vision Pro, the visual image is stabilized for use on airplanes.”

Speaking of shipping devices to regions other than the US, Ming-Chi Kuo believes in a launch before Apple’s WWDC trade show in June. We do not know whether this includes Norway, as there have previously been hints of a relatively early launch in large markets such as the UK.

To provide an immersive viewing experience with brilliant colors and extraordinary clarity, Apple Vision Pro features a pair of ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays that pack 23 million pixels with wide color, high dynamic range and Dolby Vision. The brand new R1 chip streams images to each display every 12 milliseconds – 8 times faster than an instant – while the M2 chip delivers breakthrough, power-efficient performance across CPU, GPU, Neural Engine and other custom technologies. Vision Pro supports two hours of general use, up to 2.5 hours of video playback, and all-day use when the external battery is connected to power with a USB-C charging cable. Apple

Disney+

ESPN

MLB

PGA Tour

Max

Discovery+

Amazon Prime Video

Paramount+

Peacock

Pluto TV

Pipes

Fubo

Crunchyroll

Red Bull TV

IMAX

TikTok

THE BAD

Apple: “Apple Vision Pro users can transform their space with Environments – beautiful, dynamic vistas with realistic soundscapes that can automatically evolve based on the time of day:”

“Unique”

Apple also highlights what they refer to as a unique viewing experience where the lights dim automatically when “the content moves closer to them. Videos can be placed anywhere in the room or placed in an environment for the most cinematic experience. With Environments, users can scale videos beyond the dimensions of the room, making the screen feel 100 feet wide, while preserving the frame rate and aspect ratio. And there is no need for a remote control: users simply use controls with their eyes, hands or voice.”

As is known, 3D versions of supported films are also being launched:

“Users can access 3D versions of eligible movies when they become available to rent or purchase from the Apple TV app, and users who own or purchase movies with a 3D edition will be able to access that version on Apple Vision Pro without extra cost. Several streaming apps, including Disney+, will offer 3D versions of their latest and most popular movies on Vision Pro at launch, and will debut new 3D editions alongside or shortly after standard 2D releases. Users can watch both 2D and 3D movies with surround sound and in an environment to make the experience even more immersive.”

A total of over 150 3D films are being released – including:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Dune

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The company is also highlighting something new they have dubbed Apple Immersive Video, which are 180 degree 3D videos, recorded in 8K resolution with Spatial Audio. The company offers a range of content via Apple TV:

Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room offers a rare glimpse into the Grammy winner’s creative process with this intimate rehearsal session featuring renditions of her hits “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “You Don’t Know My Name. ” Users can also access these performances as a special EP exclusively on Apple Music when it debuts.

Adventure follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges in some of the world’s most awe-inspiring locations. In the first episode, Highlining, viewers take to the skies with highliner Faith Dickey as she takes on her biggest challenge yet: a daring traverse 3,000 feet above Norway’s stunning fjords.

Wild Life takes viewers up close with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet to uncover what makes them unique, with the experts who know them best. The first episode takes viewers inside the world’s largest rhino sanctuary, where a former police captain has dedicated his life to saving, raising and reviving these gentle giants.

Prehistoric Planet Immersive: The award-winning Apple Original docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth returns with an immersive film that transports viewers into the daily lives of dinosaurs, following the struggles and triumphs of these majestic animals amid a spectacular landscape. Prehistoric Planet Immersive takes viewers along a rugged seashore where a pterosaur colony settles down for an afternoon nap, which turns out to be anything but relaxing.

Apple concludes the press release that there is more to be found on the “brand new App Store with over 1 million apps, over 250 games on Apple Arcade and a brand new spatial experience built for visionOS – users will enjoy a world of entertainment with Apple Vision Pro.