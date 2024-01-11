This is how the Cuscatlán dressing room looks to receive Messi, and Fito Zelaya?

#Cuscatlán #dressing #room #receive #Messi #Fito #Zelaya

The “Colossus of Monserrat” is in its final stage of preparation for the match between Selecta and Inter Miami. It was shown how they are fine-tuning the dressing room that Messi will use

Inter Miami prepares for the duel against Select… La Selecta is also getting ready for the match against the team led in sports by Lionel Messi, but the Cuscatlán stadium is also receiving touches for the main sporting event at the start of 2024 in the country.

The first thing to be ready was the grass, which, in compliance with international standards, is at the minimum height to be ready for the meeting next Friday, January 19, but other elements such as the painting and signage of the entrances and exits are also being refined.

But one point that is given special emphasis is the dressing rooms, which are being remodeled by the owner of the stadium, EDESSA, for this world-class match and in which Lionel Messi will change, Sergi Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez and other Inter Miami players.

This is what the Cuscatlán stadium dressing room looks like a few days before the match between Selecta and Inter Miami. Photocapture: Image of illustrative and non-commercial nature / https://www.instagram.com/stories/martinezchinosv/

Therefore, the journalist Claudio Martinez showed how the work is going in the visiting dressing room, which is receiving an important touch-up in its size and distribution, something that will be evident next week when the game takes place. The rails of the LED billboards that will be released for said match are also being placed and the access doors are being refined.

As a curious fact, in the video you can hear the curious proposal of a worker, who stated that they are leaving the stadium dressing room ready “for Fito (Zelaya) and for Messi”, while another of the collaborators went further and said that “We want Fito in the Selecta, because that’s how the team is going to win.”

Due to these improvements in the sporting scenario, the match between Alianza and 11 Deportivo will not take place for the start of Clausura 2024, being postponed until February 14.

