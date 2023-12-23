This is how the fans respond to the present that the Navigators of Magallanes are experiencing (+Photos)

#fans #respond #present #Navigators #Magallanes #experiencing #Photos

With very little way to go this season, the Navigators from Magallanes continue to navigate aimlessly through the LVBP standings. And it is not a recent problem, but something that has been going on since before manager Ramón Hernández took command of the team.

For this tenth week of action, the Carabobeños They have not managed to add any victory in their three presentations, of which two have been at the José Bernardo Pérez in Valencia. On Tuesday the 19th they succumbed 10-2 to Cardenales de Lara and on Thursday the 21st Leones del Caracas beat them 3-2 to settle the private series.

Given this situation, the Magellan fans seem to have passed sentence with three games remaining to conclude the regular season. On this Friday night, Magallanes receives a Caribes de Anzoátegui team on the verge of elimination, and to the surprise of few the stadium stands are completely empty.

The atmosphere around the venue speaks for itself, since The only thing that is visualized is loneliness and hopelessness of a possible classification to the Round Robinalthough the mathematical possibilities still accompany the team.

The team has two home games remaining, against Águilas del Zulia and Bravos de Margarita, which could be considered direct duels. With an increasingly shorter margin of error, The team must get that emotional boost as soon as possible that allows them to close the year giving joy to their people.