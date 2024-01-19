This is how the former Back to the Future blonde bombshell looks now, you don’t even recognize Marty McFly’s girlfriend

In 1985, the sci-fi film comedy, the Back to the Future the first part of the trilogy. Steven Spielberg was the producer of the now cult work. Starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson. According to the plot, Marty McFly, a teenage guy, is transported back to 1955 by unfortunate circumstances, where he meets his future parents. The character of Marty was shaped by Michael J. Fox and since he played a teenager, it is possible that a love interest was also smuggled into the film. That’s how he became his girlfriend, Jennifer Parker, played by Claudia Wells, an actress who was originally born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

But 1985 was not now, and the question arises as to what happened to the beautiful actress since then?

Claudia only played in one Back to the Future movie, and that was because her mother was diagnosed with cancer. He then retired from acting, so Elisabeth Shue took his place in the film’s sequels. Later, he appeared in several productions, such as the series Mentalist, but his last film work was in 2014. On December 19, 1991, Wells launched a clothing store, Armani Wells, which he still runs.

But if you look at his appearance, he doesn’t look at all like the good little teenager he was decades ago. Her light brown, almost blond hair was replaced by a stronger color and her face became more characteristic. It’s no wonder, since he’s already approaching 60, 57 years old to be exact, and that’s why the signs of aging have already appeared on him. A few years ago, he was also invited to an interview where he talked about the film.

The former actress is also active on her social media page, sharing several photos of herself every day. It is clear that, although he has changed a lot, he is not in bad shape at all. Here are some photos from his Instagram page:

