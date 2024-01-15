This is how the Hungarians’ closest relatives in Siberia live today

#Hungarians #closest #relatives #Siberia #live #today

Almost one and a half million people live in the Khanty-Manysi Autonomous District in Siberia. However, there are far fewer of our distant language relatives than that, their number does not even reach 50,000, and they too are moving further and further away from the traditional way of life of their ancestors – although not by their own volition.

In the Soviet Union “a small nationI” was called the 23 tribes whose members live in Siberia, including the Hungarians closest language relatives: the obi-jumps, say a hantikat (Ostyaks) and the Manys (Voguls).

The Hantik live in the taiga: along the banks and tributaries of the rivers Ob and Irtisz, the third largest river system in the world, they live in areas bordered by low hills and swamps, where in winter even the temperature can drop to minus 50 degrees. Traditionally not in villages, but scattered, they live in settlements consisting of large families; they were engaged in hunting, fishing and trapping – and would still be engaged today if the oil industry had not interfered.

The fate of Siberian cognates

Unlike the Hungarians, who migrated to the west in the 9th century, the Hantics and Manys remained in distant Siberia. Some of the tribes belonged to the Siberian Khanate in the Middle Ages, and their clans maintained good relations with the Russian Empire. After the Russian conquest of the area, the Obi-Ugurs who believed in shamanism they tried to convert him to Christianity by force. Their ancient symbols and ceremonial paraphernalia were destroyed, they were baptized en masse, and anyone who resisted could expect severe punishment.

The situation during the Stalinist terror became, if possible, even worse: the Russian authorities kidnapped the indigenous children and sent to boarding schools them to “bring out” their pagan roots from them – they even forbade them to speak in their mother tongue.

The chieftains were branded as kulaks and executed, and the shamans were also considered enemies of the system.

The excesses led to the Kazimi Uprising in 1933, which, however, ended in cruel retaliation by the Red Army. Until the eighties and nineties, with the burden of a prison sentence everything related to the ancient culture was forbidden: bear hunting, bear festival ceremonies or visiting sacred areas. Even though they were persecuted with fire and iron in the Soviet times ancient religion and shamanic ceremoniesthese rituals have survived to this day.

The 25-30,000 Hantians are typically bilingual, while the Manys – who also live in the mentioned area, numbering approximately 12,000 – barely speak the language of their ancestors: various sources mention 1,000-2,000 native speakers of Manys.

The area, which is rich in crude oil and natural gas, has been attracting immigrants from Russia and the former Soviet Union since the 1960s, while the indigenous familieswere forcibly displaced or chased away from the area. Traditional, large-family communities have been destroyed, fewer and fewer people pursue the way of life of their ancestors, and the few who still try face the fact that the oil industry is destroying their environment.

The search for oil is destroying their environment

In the sacred lakes of the natives, that is Imlorin and a Numtóthere were once so many fish that you could even fish with your bare hands, this is a thing of the past for good. The search for crude oil and natural gas has seriously damaged the ecosystem: the swampy landscape and the forest in the summer the noise of saws and drilling machines wakes you up, and from the pipes and settling pits oil is leaking. The surface waters contain 7-20 times the maximum permitted amount of petroleum hydrocarbons, sulfur and nitrogen deposits occur in quantities two to three times higher than the permitted limit value, the acid rain and they often destroy the soil even in areas far from the place of extraction.

The remaining forests and swamps are cut off by access roads and pipelines, limiting the movement of reindeer and fur animals. Fish no longer live in lakes, and the traditional economy of Khanty depended on hunting, fishing and trapping.

The oil companies use money and other benefits (such as snowmobiles) to try to persuade the natives to contribute to the so-called developments

– a policy makers however, not the natives, but the Russian authorities and oil company employees they come out of. And the voices of the few protestors are not heard far away.

In the Hanti-Manysi Autonomous District only in 2023 two new oil fields put into trial operation. The expansion of oil and gas fields it forces many natives to big cities that are foreign to them – for example to Szurgut, which is considered the largest in the area, where in 2016 a monumental 20-meter monument depicting an oil fountain was inaugurated. However, acclimatization and assimilation are not often successful: the Manysik, for example they are often victims of discriminationthey cannot find a suitable job, and the number of alcoholism and suicides among them is on a massive scale: they live only 40-45 years on average.

