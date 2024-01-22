This is how the LaLiga classification remains after the triumphs of Barça, Girona and Madrid

Everything remains the same at the top of the table First division. He Real Madrid defeated Almeria (3-2) with a triple referee help, the Barça knew how to overcome the reaction of the Betis and ended up winning (2-4) where no one had done so to stay alive in the League at the beginning of the second round and the Gironawith one more game than merengues and culés, continues to lead after their ‘little hand’ (5-1) at Sevilla.

Those of Michel They lead with 52 points, one more than the Madrid and eight more than him Barcelona after a Sunday marked by the scandalous arbitration perpetrated by Hernandez Maeso y Hernandez Hernandez (VAR), which allowed the whites to come back from 0-2 against the Almeria to end up winning (3-2) in the 99th minute. He Atlético Madridd, fifth with 38 points after Athletic (41), will close this Monday (9 p.m.) the 21st day in Granada.

Ferran Torres celebrates one of his three goals in Betis-Barça

Getty

On Wednesday, to San Mamés

He Barça will play again this Wednesday (9:30 p.m./La 1) in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey visiting the Athletic in San Mames. Of the contenders for the title, the day after tomorrow (7:30 p.m./Movistar +) will also play Girona in Mallorca and on Thursday (9:30 p.m./Movistar +) it will be done by Atlético at home before him Sevilla.

He Real Madrid will rest during the week having fallen in the round of 16 at the Metropolitano before visiting in the League on Saturday (4:15 p.m.) The Palms. He Barça will receive Villarreal right after (6:30 p.m.) and the Girona will play in Vigo on Sunday (2 p.m.)

Also Read:  Alexis Vega does not reach Cruz Azul! Negotiation between Chivas and La Maquina is down

