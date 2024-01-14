THIS IS HOW THE LVBP GOES. Saturday’s results, positions, openers and TV for this Sunday

#LVBP #Saturdays #results #positions #openers #Sunday

This is how the LVBP is going in the 2023-2024 championship, with the results for Saturday, January 13, the team positions, game schedules, upcoming TV broadcasts and the pitchers announced for this Sunday, January 14.

LVBP RESULTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

ROUND ROBIN SEMIFINAL:

La Guaira 8 in Margarita 5 (en 11 innings)

The Cuban guy Yasiel Puig y Anthony Jimenez They hit home runs to drive in three runs in the top of the eleventh inning, breaking the tie and deciding the victory for the Sharks. The Braves were winning 3-0 until the eighth, when the manager Jose Moreno decided to leave one more inning to the fantastic starter Felix Doubront. The result was catastrophic for the islanders, as Doubront went from throwing seven blank innings to being beaten, with five streaks for the sharks in that act. And although the Margariteños tied in the ninth, the Salados took the extra inning at the University Stadium.

Lara 8, Aragua 0

The big league Max Castillo He threw seven innings without runs and with only three hits, Ildemaro Vargas y Rangel Ravelo home runs were hit and they took six runs home, Jermaine Palacios He doubled again, hitting .531 average, and the Cardinals punished the debutant Omar Bencomo Jr.on the way to an unappealable victory over the Tigres at the Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez stadium.

Free: Caracas

LVBP POSITIONS

EQUIPMENTJJJGJPPROMSTREAKDIFSharks of La Guaira1091.900G 4—Cardinals of Lara1055.500G 24,0Caracas Lions945.444P 14,5Braves of Margarita936.333P 45,5Tigers of Aragua1037.300P 36,0

NEXT JOURNEY

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

ROUND ROBIN SEMIFINAL:

4:00 PM. Aragua in Margaret, at the University. Venevision e IVC

Osmer Morales vs José Enrique Martínez

6:00 PM. Caracas in Lara, at the AHG. Televén y Simple TV Sports

Lazarus White vs Raul Rivero

LIBRE: La Guaira

All games can also be watched live or delayed through BeisbolPlay.

