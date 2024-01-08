THIS IS HOW THE LVBP GOES. Sunday’s results, positions, openers and TV for this Monday

#LVBP #Sundays #results #positions #openers #Monday

January 7, 2024

By Ignacio Serrano

This is how the LVBP is going in the 2023-2024 championship, with the results for Sunday, January 7, the team positions, game schedules, upcoming TV broadcasts and the pitchers announced for this Monday, January 8.

Look for a new article like this one in El Emergente every day, with updated data from the LVBP after each day.

LVBP RESULTS

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7

ROUND ROBIN SEMIFINAL:

La Guaira 4 in Caracas 2

Incredible outcome of a close pitching duel at the Monumental stadium. Between Anthony Vizcaya y Miguel Rodriguez They handed out five walks in the ninth inning and the Sharks forced the two runs of the difference, without needing to mistreat the pitchers. Thus ended a clash in which Ricardo Pinto surpassed Jhoulys Chacin (He got one more out, completing 5.0 innings, and allowed one less run, leaving with only one on his account). In any case, none of them had a decision in a match where the big leagues doubled with the bat. Brayan Rocchio, Maikel Garcia and once again the Cuban Yasiel Puig.

Lara 10, Aragua 3

The Cardinals finally woke up, the only team that had not yet been able to win. Captain Ildemaro Vargaswho hits .524 average, led his team’s attack with three hits, Jecksson Flores also tripled and the Cuban Rangel Ravelo he drove in three runs. The weak duel of starters between Austin Drury and the big league Max Castillo It was followed by a great performance from the Larense bullpen, which protected the latter’s victory with four shutout passages starting in the sixth. Crucial was the offense that made seven scores between the fifth and sixth, to sink the Tigres at the Antonio Herrera Gutiérrez stadium.

Free: Margaret

LVBP POSITIONS

EQUIPMENTJJJGJPPROMSTREAKDIFSharks of La Guaira5501.000G 8—Braves of Margarita422.500P 22,5Caracas Lions523.400P 23,0Tigers of Aragua523.400P 13,0Cardinals of Lara514.200G 14,0(La Guaira’s victories date back to the knockout round)

READ ALSO:

Bobby Bradley exploded: from fired by Leones to breaking a home run record in Mexico

NEXT JOURNEY

MONDAY, JANUARY 8

ROUND ROBIN SEMIFINAL:

7:00 PM. Lara in La Guaira, at the Universitario. IVC y Simple TV Sports

Raul Rivero vs Luis Martinez

7:00 PM. Margaret in Aragua, at the JPC. ByM Sport

Felix Doubront vs Jonathan Vargas

LIBRE: Caracas.

All games can also be watched live or delayed through BeisbolPlay.

Download the app TELEVISION on your phone or smart device to watch baseball action and all the channel’s programming live and completely free.

Follow the broadcasts of the CANAL i by clicking this link.

You can see the games it broadcasts VENEVISION in this link.

Subscribe to BEISBOLPLAY with a 10 percent discount by clicking on this link and applying the coupon “elemergentebp”.

(Ignacio Serrano)

Photo: Daniel Sosa / Cardinals Press

Help The Emergent not miss a game. Click on the banner ads on this page to give our sponsors a measure of the impact of this website.

Collaborate with this project on the page patreon.com/IgnacioSerrano. Or support me with any amount through paypal.com/paypalme/ignacioluiserrano.