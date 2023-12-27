THIS IS HOW THE LVBP GOES. Tuesday’s results, positions, pitchers and TV for this Wednesday

#LVBP #Tuesdays #results #positions #pitchers #Wednesday

December 26, 2023

By Ignacio Serrano

This is how the LVBP is going in the 2023-2024 championship, with the results for Tuesday, December 26, the team positions, game schedules, upcoming TV broadcasts and the pitchers announced for this Wednesday the 27th.

Look for a new article like this one in El Emergente every day, with updated data from the LVBP after each day.

LVBP RESULTS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

La Guaira 6 in Margarita 5

Arnaldo Hernandez He withstood the reaction of the rival batting team, although he allowed a run in the eighth, after resolving a rebellion in the seventh, and the Dominican Jojanse Torres He scored his fifth save with a perfect ninth, in a match where Maikel Garcia He stood out on offense with three RBIs, heading for a valuable victory for the Sharks against the Braves at the Forum.

Caracas 7, Lara 6 (en 10 innings)

The big league Harold Castro He hit a sacrifice fly in the tenth inning, with the bases loaded and one out, to drive in the run to leave the Cardenales on the field and decree the victory of the Lions at the Monumental stadium. Great day for the veteran Oswaldo Arciawith a double, two singles, a walk, two RBIs, in a match where the red birds were about to ruin the party for the Caracas bullpen, coming from behind against Jose Mujica in the ninth act.

Magallanes 5, Zulia 2

The veteran Erick Leal He finally had a more than acceptable start, with only two runs in 4.2 innings, Alberth Martínez hit a two-run homer, his ninth of the season, and between Henderson Alvarez, Jose Torres, Angel Acevedothe recovered Deolis Guerra and the closer Anthony Vizcaya They combined to score a blank for the rest of the match, for a very important victory for the Navegantes against the Águilas at the José Bernardo Pérez stadium, which put the Turks even with the Raptors in sixth place.

(Only scheduled games: Caribes and Tigres rested)

LVBP POSITIONS

EQUIPMENTJJJGJPPROMSTREAKDIFCardinals of Lara 553223.582P 1— Caracas Lions 553223.582G 1—Braves of Margarita (**)542925.537P 12,5Sharks of La Guaira (**)552926.527G 23,0Tigers of Aragua(**)532726.509P 14,0Eagles of Zulia552431.436P 18.0Navigators of Magellan 552431.436G 18.0Caribes de Anzoátegui

(+)542133.389P 110,5

(*Qualified for the semi-final Round Robin / **Guaranteed to compete for the wild card)

READ ALSO:

The Tigers boost their bullpen with a new big league import

NEXT JOURNEY WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27 5:00 PM Tigres vs Caribes, in El Chico

Simple TV Sports (first game) Jonathan Vargas

vs Edgar Escobar

7:00 PM Sharks vs Lions, in La Rinconada Canal i Junior Guerra

vs Jesus Vargas

7:00 PM Águilas vs Cardinals, at the AHG IVC Porfirio Lopez vs

Luis Lugo (to be confirmed)

07:00 PM Bravos vs Navegantes, at the JBP ByM Sport Osmer Morales

vs Luis Martinez 8:00 PM Tigres vs Caribes, in El Chico

Simple TV Sports (second game)

José Enrique Martínez

vs unannounced All games can also be watched live or delayed through BeisbolPlay. Download the app

TELEVISION on your phone or smart device to watch baseball action and all the channel’s programming live and completely free. Follow the broadcasts of the

CANAL i by clicking this link. You can see the games it broadcasts

VENEVISION in this link. Subscribe to

BEISBOLPLAY

with a 10 percent discount by clicking on this link and applying the coupon “elemergentebp”.

(Ignacio Serrano)Photo: Fernando Odúber / Shark Press

Help The Emergent not miss a game. Click on the banner ads on this page to give our sponsors a measure of the impact of this website.