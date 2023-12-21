THIS IS HOW THE LVBP GOES. Wednesday’s results, positions, pitchers and Thursday’s TV

#LVBP #Wednesdays #results #positions #pitchers #Thursdays

December 20, 2023

By Ignacio Serrano

This is how the LVBP goes in the 2023-2024 championship, with the results for Wednesday, December 20, the team positions, game schedules, upcoming TV broadcasts and the probable pitchers for this Thursday the 21st.

Look for a new article like this one in El Emergente every day, with updated data from the LVBP after each day.

LVBP RESULTS

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Margarita 8 in Anzoátegui 3 (first game)

The Japanese Tomo Osaka had four hits, the veteran Alberto Gonzalez hit a home run, the visitors’ offense attacked early with four runs in the first inning and Felix Doubront He excelled again, with 5.0 innings and a single score against, in the Braves’ victory against Caribes early in the day, at the Chico Carrasquel stadium.

Anzoátegui 9, Margarita 3 (second game)

the prospect Omar Eliezer Alfonzo He got his first three-RBI game, Balbino Fuenmayor He tripled and scored twice and four relievers worked the last 3.1 innings, to give Caribes revenge over the Braves in Chico Carrasquel.

Caracas 7, Magallanes 1

The Lions are also in the semi-final Round Robin. Johnny Pereda he got his first home run, Jose Rondon y Cesar Hernandez They tripled with the wood and Jhoulys Chacin He overcame the physical discomfort of the weekend to achieve his best start, with 7.0 innings without runs or walks, on his way to an unappealable victory in front of 34,705 fans who saw the Lions qualify by beating the Navegantes at the Monumental stadium.

Aragua 6, Zulia 4

The left handed Jonathan Vargas He isolated two hits without damage or walks during 5.0 innings, Cavaneiro quilt added his fourth save, Sandy Leon pushed two something Keiber Rodriguez as Carlos Tocci y Yorman Rodríguez They added two hits and a RBI per head, leading the Tigres to a victory over the Águilas at the José Pérez Colmenares stadium.

La Guaira 6, Lara 5

The big league Maikel Garciawho had already had three hits and had three runs scored, took a walk with the bases loaded to push the lead in the eighth inning and the closer Jojanse Torres He completed the task with his fourth save, in another solid opening by the Cuban Miguel Romero and despite the home run of Yojhan Quevedoduring the Sharks’ victory over the Cardinals at the Forum.

LVBP POSITIONS

EQUIPMENTJJJGJPPROMSTREAKDIFCardinals of Lara 513021.588P 1— Caracas Lions513021.588G 2—Sharks of La Guaira512724.529G 13,0Braves of Margarita502624.520P 13,5Tigers of Aragua502525.500G 44,5Navigators of Magellan512328.451P 27,0Eagles of Zulia512229.431P 28,0Caribes de Anzoátegui

512031.392G 110,0

(*Qualified for the semi-final Round Robin) [+VIDEO]

READ ALSO:

Jason Standridge speaks, the Caraquista who ended the yoke of Magellan: “That series was another level”

NEXT JOURNEY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21 7:00 PM Lions vs Navegantes, at the JBP Simple TV Sports

y Televén Lazarus White

vs Luis Martinez

7:00 PM Águilas vs Tigres, at the JPC Canal i Porfirio Lopez

vs José Enrique Martínez

07:00 PM Cardinals vs Sharks, at the Universitario ByM Sport Max Castillo

vs Ariel Miranda

7:00 PM Caribes vs Bravos, in Macuto IVC Harold Arauz

vs

Osmer Morales All games can also be watched live or delayed through BeisbolPlay. Download the app

TELEVISION on your phone or smart device to watch baseball action and all the channel’s programming live and completely free. Follow the broadcasts of the

CANAL i by clicking this link. You can see the games it broadcasts

VENEVISION in this link. Subscribe to

BEISBOLPLAY

with a 10 percent discount by clicking on this link and applying the coupon “elemergentebp”.

(Ignacio Serrano)Photo: Cardenales de Lara Press

Help The Emergent not miss a game. Click on the banner ads on this page to give our sponsors a measure of the impact of this website.