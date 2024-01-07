This is how the NFL playoffs would be played, at the moment

#NFL #playoffs #played #moment

We take a look at how the respective seedings of contenders in the AFC and NFC would look if the postseason began now

After the first game of Week 18 was played, four divisions already have owners, while another four are yet to be determined.

Only the AL West is completely defined, with the Kansas City Chiefs as champions, and the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos all eliminated from contention. In the remaining seven divisions, there is still something at stake.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won and are still alive in the playoff race, but they need help. ESPN Illustration

Nine teams have clinched their playoff berth, including five from the NFC: San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Chiefs have sealed their ticket to the postseason. That means there are five spots left to be defined in Week 18. The playoffs will start on January 13.

In the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers improved their record to 10-7 with their victory over the Ravens this Saturday and temporarily have the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, but they still have to wait for other results to secure their classification. In the NFC, four teams in the playoff race have an 8-8 record, although two others are stalking them with a 7-9 record.

In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Texans and Colts collide in a game that could define the Conference South, waiting for what the Jags can do tomorrow.

If the postseason started today, these would be the keys to the Wild Card Round:

AFC

• (7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Miami Dolphins

• (6) Buffalo Bills vs. (3) Kansas City Chiefs

• (5) Cleveland Browns vs. (4) Jacksonville Jaguars

• Will rest during the Wild Card Round: (1) Baltimore Ravens

NFC

• (7) Green Bay Packers vs. (2) Dallas Cowboys

• (6) Los Angeles Rams vs. (3) Detroit Lions

• (5) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Will rest during the Wild Card Round: (1) San Francisco 49ers

ELIMINATED TEAMS

• Arizona Cardinals

• Carolina Panthers

• Chicago Bears

• Cincinnati Bengals

• Denver Broncos

• Las Vegas Raiders

• Los Angeles Chargers

• New England Patriots

• New York Giants

• New York Jets

• Tennessee Titans

• Washington Commanders