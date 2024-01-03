This is how the power food supports you in losing weight

#power #food #supports #losing #weight

Psyllium husks are ideal for losing weight! They are full of fiber and stimulate digestion. Psyllium husk is one of the most underestimated superfoods, even though the small seeds are full of power for our health. You can find everything you need to know about the ingredients, the general effect, how to take it and possible side effects here.

What are psyllium husks actually?

These are psyllium husks Shells of the seeds of the plant Plantago ovatawhich belongs to the family of Plantain family heard. The plant has many names and is also known as “Indian psyllium” or “Indian plantain” because it grows in India. But it can also be found in Afghanistan and North Africa. Psyllium husks are considered natural fiber supplier.

What health benefits do psyllium husks have?

Psyllium husks are a effective aid for losing weight and also offer other health benefits:

Good swelling ability: The special thing about psyllium husks is their high content mucilage. Mucilages are swelling substances. Therefore, psyllium husks can bind water well – more than 40 times their own weight. This way they multiply their volume. This fills the stomach and ensures a long-lasting feeling of satiety. They also increase the intestinal volume and thus support regular bowel movements.

Nutrient-rich: Psyllium husks contain many fiber, which have a positive effect on digestion. They promote intestinal activity and prevent constipation. Since they bind a lot of water, they also help with diarrhea. The majority of fiber is excreted undigested. However, some of it is broken down by the intestinal bacteria and contributes to healthy intestinal flora, which has many positive effects on health. You can find out why healthy intestinal flora is important and which foods promote good intestinal bacteria in our article on “Building intestinal flora”. Psyllium seeds are not only rich in fiber, but also contain flavonoids. These phytochemicals, which are called Antioxidants function, support the body in the fight against harmful free radicals.

Protective shield for the intestines: Psyllium husks release mucilage in the digestive tract because their outer layer is made up of long-chain sugar molecules Polysacchariden, consists. As soon as they come into contact with liquid, they form a gel-like consistency. These mucilages are largely not broken down in the intestines, but also serve as a protective film for irritated and inflamed areas in the digestive tract.

Psyllium husks can Lower cholesterol levels. This was proven by an Iranian study from 2018, in which people with type 2 diabetes consumed ten grams of psyllium husks twice a day. Psyllium husks bind cholesterol before it can enter the blood. The excess cholesterol is then excreted. Psyllium husks also bind bile acid in the intestines and the body then has to produce new bile acid. Cholesterol is required for this. The processing of cholesterol into bile acids consequently lowers cholesterol levels.

Weight loss: Psyllium husks help you lose weight because they contain few calories, fill you up quickly and are high in fiber. This reduces the feeling of hunger and reduces calorie intake. Read on to find out how psyllium husk helps the body lose weight.

This is how you lose weight in a relaxed manner

Psyllium husks can help you lose weight

Psyllium husks are a natural appetite suppressant and can therefore help you lose weight. But how exactly do they work?

Have psyllium husks hardly any calories , as they consist mostly of fiber. As described above, fiber is mainly excreted undigested. Therefore, the body does not absorb most of the calories from psyllium husks.

, as they consist mostly of fiber. As described above, fiber is mainly excreted undigested. Therefore, the body does not absorb most of the calories from psyllium husks. Psyllium husks promote the feeling of satiety . Because the peels have a strong ability to swell, a thick gel is created in your stomach and you feel full. This way you avoid eating meals that are too large and save calories.

. Because the peels have a strong ability to swell, a thick gel is created in your stomach and you feel full. This way you avoid eating meals that are too large and save calories. Psyllium husks are digestive . Due to their ability to swell, they bind water and thus stimulate intestinal activity. This also means that many waste products are removed more easily from the body. Psyllium husks are therefore often part of intestinal cleanses.

. Due to their ability to swell, they bind water and thus stimulate intestinal activity. This also means that many waste products are removed more easily from the body. Psyllium husks are therefore often part of intestinal cleanses. Psyllium husks regulate blood sugarby ensuring that less sugar is absorbed from the intestines. This counteracts cravings.

Do you want to find out which other foods help you lose weight? Then read our articles on the topics “Lose weight with apple cider vinegar”, “Lose weight with lemon water” and “Lemon diet”.

How to take psyllium husks correctly: This is what you need to pay attention to

Around the best possible effect To achieve the best results from psyllium husks, it is important to keep a few things in mind. Here are the key points.

When is the right time to take psyllium husks?

You can consume psyllium husk at any time of the day, but it is recommended that you consume it approximately 30 to 60 minutes before a meal to take. This causes them to swell in the stomach and increase the feeling of satiety. Psyllium husks can also be consumed two hours after a light meal. But they work best in the morning on an empty stomach and with lots of water. It’s best not to take it right before bed, as you obviously won’t drink water at night. However, psyllium husks can only develop their full effect if you supply your body with enough water.

This is the correct dosage of psyllium husks

It’s best to start with a low dosage and increase it slowly to get your body used to the fiber. Start with one half a teaspoon of psyllium husk powder a day and gradually increase the amount up to one teaspoon each twice a day. As already mentioned, adequate fluid intake is also important because the psyllium husks bind a lot of water. It is best to stir the psyllium husk powder into a large glass of water and drink it straight away. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.

Can you take psyllium husk daily?

In principle, there is nothing wrong with taking psyllium husks every day. However, it is important to adhere to the dosage and enough water and drink other fluids to avoid constipation. If you have previous illnesses, it is best to discuss long-term use of psyllium husks with a medical professional.

This is how many calories psyllium husks contain

100 grams of psyllium husks contain approximately 213 calories. That sounds like a lot, but that’s because fiber is calculated at two calories per gram. As already described above, the fiber is mainly excreted undigested and the body therefore largely does not absorb the calories. Please note, however, that psyllium husk alone does not replace a balanced diet not a miracle weight loss cure are. If you want to lose weight, it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle with plenty of exercise, fiber-rich foods, and enough sleep and rest.

What possible side effects can occur when consuming psyllium husks?

As a rule, psyllium husks are considered to be well tolerated and rarely have side effects. If you don’t take psyllium husk or psyllium husk powder with enough water, it can Flatulence, constipation and even to one Intestinal obstruction come. Under no circumstances should you take psyllium husks or the powder completely dry, i.e. without any liquid, because they can Esophagus sticking together and close. In the worst case scenario, you could suffocate. Some people may experience allergic reactions. Anyone who is allergic to other legumes should be careful and, if necessary, use another source of fiber. If you are taking medication, for example for the thyroid, consult a medical professional before taking psyllium husk as interactions may occur. Generally take psyllium husks at least one to two hours apart from medication.

Psyllium (as a whole) or psyllium husk for weight loss, does it make a difference?

Whole psyllium seeds have a lower fiber content and a higher protein content compared to psyllium husks. The mucilage, which promotes digestion, is particularly contained in the shells. Their effect on the intestines is therefore stronger. If you want to lose weight, opt for fiber-rich psyllium husks.

How much psyllium husk do I need to take for it to be effective?

The optimal dosage and frequency of using psyllium seeds to promote digestion varies from person to person. But don’t consume more than two teaspoons daily.

How long does it take for psyllium husks to take effect?

The effect of psyllium on digestion is usually noticeable after one to three days. If you use psyllium husk to lose weight, you will need to take it for a longer period of time over several weeks or months, for example as part of a colon cleanse.

How long should you not eat anything after taking psyllium husks?

Take psyllium husks about 30 to 60 minutes before a meal. This causes them to swell in the stomach and increase the feeling of satiety. Psyllium husks can also be consumed two hours after a light meal. However, they work best in the morning on an empty stomach and with plenty of water.

What should you pay attention to when taking psyllium husks?

It’s best to start with a low dosage and increase it slowly to get your body used to the fiber. Start with half a teaspoon a day and gradually increase the amount to up to a teaspoon twice a day.

How much should you drink after taking psyllium husk?

Mix half or a whole teaspoon of psyllium husks in a glass of water and drink it straight away. It’s best to drink another glass of water afterwards and make sure you drink enough fluids throughout the day.