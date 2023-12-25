This is how the stars celebrate Christmas: ‘Honey, stand by that tree’ | Backbiting

#stars #celebrate #Christmas #Honey #stand #tree #Backbiting

Dec 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM Update: an hour ago

While many Dutch people visit family and all sit around the gourmet set, the stars from home and abroad are also in the Christmas spirit. NU.nl lists what their Christmas looks like.

Celebrating Christmas together is not self-evident if you have a long-distance relationship. Skater Jutta Leerdam is lucky this year. Her American boyfriend Jake Paul is visiting her. On Christmas Eve they even sat together in front of the TV All You Need Is Love to watch.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul celebrate Christmas together

For Kraantje Pappie, Christmas Eve is extra festive every year. Then he also celebrates the anniversary of his relationship with Sarah. This year the two have been together for fifteen years. “For fifteen years she has been everything I could wish for and more,” the artist writes in a series of photos with her.

“I hear you thinking: hasn’t that girl realized in fifteen years that she is way too beautiful for you? Apparently not and I would like to keep it that way,” he jokes on Instagram.

Sylvie Meis celebrates Christmas for the first time with her new boyfriend and the whole world can know that. She poses in style at the Christmas tree with Wim Beelen. She wishes her followers a “magical Christmas”.

Mandatory photo shoots

Christmas is the perfect time for some nice family snapshots. Snelle has experienced this firsthand. The singer has to appear in front of the camera often enough for his work, but he cannot avoid it even during the holidays. “Honey, stand by that tree with that shuffleboard, that’s fun,” he was instructed by his girlfriend.

Özcan Akyol also cannot avoid the obligatory photo session. “Mia and I can never act normal when posing, but those are the nicest photos,” says the writer and presenter.

The Beckhams are not averse to a photo shoot and the whole family poses in checked pajama pants and Santa hats. Victoria proudly shares photos of her husband, children and daughter-in-law. Her nest is not completely complete during Christmas this year. Son Romeo, who plays football in England, could not be there.

For Victoria Koblenko and her husband Yevhen Levchenko, Christmas is mainly about having fun with the family. “We especially celebrate the family pajama cuddle days here,” she writes. She also had that ritual captured by a photographer.

