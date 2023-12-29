This is how they affect the intestines

#affect #intestines

Healing clay capsules: This is how they work on the intestines

Since many people don’t like the taste and texture of healing clay, using it in capsule form is particularly popular. In addition, healing clay capsules already contain a pre-measured amount of healing clay, which is… Dosage made easier. The capsules are handy and can be easily taken with you. This is particularly useful if you are traveling or have no opportunity to use powdered healing clay for another reason.

Healing clay is often used to support intestinal health as it can have a positive effect on the intestines in various ways.

Binding of pollutants

Healing clay has a high binding capacity and can bind harmful substances such as toxins, bacteria or allergens in the intestines. This allows them to be excreted from the body and various complaints caused by bacteria etc. can be alleviated.

Anti-inflammatory effect

Healing clay can reduce inflammation in the intestines. This can provide relief for various intestinal diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome or inflammatory bowel disease and reduce the associated digestive problems.

Promoting intestinal flora

Since healing clay can support the growth of good bacteria in the intestine, taking it can improve the composition of the intestinal flora. A healthy intestinal flora is important for functioning digestion, skin and a strong immune system.

Protection of the intestinal mucosa

Healing clay forms a protective layer on the intestinal mucosa, which can protect against harmful influences such as acid or certain enzymes. Please note, however, that the effect of healing clay capsules can vary from person to person and does not have to have the same effect on everyone.

