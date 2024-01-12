This is how to prepare the banana and almond smoothie to have energy during exercise and increase muscle mass

#prepare #banana #almond #smoothie #energy #exercise #increase #muscle #mass

This smoothie will be your best ally if you do or want to do regular physical activity (Special)

During the first months of the year, many people usually set goals to exercise; However, it can sometimes be difficult to achieve due to fatigue and lack of energy. That is why today we bring you the recommendation of a delicious smoothie that will give you motivation and a lot of energy so you can meet your goals.

This drink will be your best ally, especially now that the heat is beginning to feel more intense, since it is a refreshing preparation with a delicious consistency that you will not be able to pass up.

We are referring to smoothies, which, unlike juices or smoothies, contain an ice base that makes them similar to a frappe but much healthier.

The ingredients in this shake will help you generate muscle mass and take advantage of the exercise (Illustrative image Infobae)

In this case, if you want to have enough energy to finish your exercise routine and, in addition, the ingredients help you gain muscle mass while you exercise, this is the drink for you.

It is a banana smoothie with almonds, which are two ingredients that together will be your best allies to achieve the best results when carrying out your routine.

If you don’t have a lot of money to buy an expensive protein, this could be the option to obtain very similar benefits in a healthy way and at a low cost.

This drink will give you enough energy to finish your routines successfully (Illustrative Image Infobae)

And both bananas and almonds have been considered by many as two key foods for those who perform physical activity on a regular basis, since they provide a large amount of energy but also promote muscle regeneration after exercise.

For example, the nutritional value of almonds, which includes protein, healthy fats and minerals such as magnesium and potassium, is known to contribute significantly to increased performance in sports.

This effect is due to the fact that its nutritional composition favors blood circulation and allows better muscle oxygenation and optimal use of carbohydrates to maintain energy.

The banana is known for its potassium content that protects muscles (Special)

In addition, almonds provide a good dose of vegetable protein, which is why it promotes muscle recovery and muscle generation.

This is one of the reasons why almonds are usually one of the main ingredients in energy bars commonly consumed during sports.

For its part, the benefits of bananas for athletes are widely known as it is an excellent source of potassium and healthy sugar. In that sense, the sugar in the banana will provide energy and, in turn, the potassium will help with muscle regeneration and mass formation.

Almonds are one of the most recommended foods for athletes (Special)

If you have already convinced yourself that it is an excellent option for exercise, the best of all is that it is very easy to make since you only need to blend the ingredients to have it ready.

The best time to drink it is in the morning between half an hour and 20 minutes before exercise, in order to obtain its benefits.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt

Ice to taste

A handful or 15 pieces of almonds.

Regarding almonds, a recommendation could be to add 10 pieces to the smoothie and eat another 5 or 10 later to recover after exercise.

Let’s remember that the recommended limit is between 10 and 20 pieces a day according to your physical activity. If you do the last option a lot, if you do a little, reduce it to only 10 pieces because they are high in calories.

For its part, if you do not have almonds, it is also possible to make it with peanuts with very similar effects.

In addition to being healthy, we assure you that this smoothie is delicious (Special)

Now you have an ally to perform in your exercise and achieve the results you want. There is no longer an excuse to fulfill those New Year’s resolutions and be the best version of yourself.