This is how widowhood, minimum and retirement pensions remain.

How will pensions change in 2024? Antonio Pérez Lobato highlights that they will rise by 3.8%, “almost 7% the minimum.” “Be careful, pensions in Spain are like salaries, very low,” highlights the journalist, who explains that “almost 60% of people who receive a retirement pension receive less than 1,000 euros.” Up to 2,000 euros 30% and only 14% between 2,000 and 3,000 euros.

Furthermore, the average salary is higher than the average pension by more than 100 euros. “The OECD has warned that the pension reform increases spending to double the income due to the new measures and warns that the payroll will drop a few cents starting in January,” explains the journalist, who highlights that “the intergenerational equity that has to balance pension spending.”

“Although you hardly notice it, maybe your company notices it a little more,” says Lobato.

