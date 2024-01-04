This is how you can activate protection for your cell phone

#activate #protection #cell #phone

Anyone who uses WhatsApp knows that the messenger service regularly adds new functions to make it even more attractive for users. Sometimes there are so many updates that you can’t keep up. A new function is now intended to protect the IP address of cell phones. We’ll show you how to activate it and what advantages it has for you!

WhatsApp is back with a new function for its users. Now you can protect your phone’s IP address. The function has been around since October 2023, but is not yet known to many. But don’t worry, we’ll show you how to set up the function in no time.

The new IP protection does not automatically apply to your cell phone when you update, but must be activated explicitly.

In the clip: Your preview of the new WhatsApp feature “Plan events”

What is the advantage?

Since people now not only text a lot on WhatsApp, but also make at least as many calls, the IT people at WhatsApp have developed this new function.

WhatsApp calls are made through direct peer-to-peer connections between participants. The advantage is that data transfer is fast and the call quality is simply better.

Good to know: The IP address can be viewed

In normal calls, the call participants must know the other person’s IP address so that the data packets are forwarded to the correct device. So that means: Every time we make a call via WhatsApp, the person we are talking to also receives our IP address.

The IP address reveals a lot about us. For example, our location and even our internet provider. This is also a reason why many WhatsApp users use a VPN service to hide their IP address. The new WhatsApp function addresses exactly this problem and provides a remedy.

We’ll keep you up to date on all new WhatsApp features. You might also be interested in these topics:

How do I set up the new function?

If users activate the new function, all calls made via WhatsApp will also be forwarded via WhatsApp servers. This means that in the future, conversation partners will see the server IP instead of the cell phone’s IP address.

The good thing is that both WhatsApp chats and WhatsApp calls are end-to-end encrypted. This means Meta cannot listen in on conversations.

To set the new function, you have to tinker a bit, because Meta has actually hidden it a bit. But we’ll show you how it’s done.

Hide IP address:

Start WhatsApp and go to Settings

Then click on “Data protection”

Here you have to scroll down until you find “Advanced”.

Here you will find “Protect IP address in calls”

Et voila! Now your IP address is protected during calls.

WhatsApp may indicate that call forwarding is affecting the quality of your calls. Then try to call someone briefly and check whether the quality and connection is stable.