This is how you can lose weight with rice, potatoes and the like

Carbohydrates often have a bad reputation because they are viewed as fattening foods. Nevertheless, they are essential for our body as they provide us with energy and support both muscles and the brain. It’s important to take a closer look: Many foods contain essential carbohydrates and can help you lose weight at the same time. Find out which foods you can use to promote your health and still lose weight.

Why do we need carbohydrates?

Do you really have to avoid all carbohydrates to lose a few kilos? Quite the opposite, because the right carbohydrates can help reduce body fat. Healthy carbohydrates are indispensable energy suppliers, which support the smooth operation of the body. They promote the Fat burningsupport the protein content building muscle mass, take care of one healthy blood sugar levels and contribute to lowering blood pressure and blood lipid levels.

A longer lasting one Lack in the macronutrients they contain Difficulty concentrating, fatigue, Muscle loss and Headache lead.

These foods contain complex carbohydrates

Whole grain products such as pasta or bread

legumes

potatoes

dried fruit

oatmeal

Losing weight with carbohydrates: This is how it works

Whole grain cereals contains carbohydrates lots of nutrients and fiber, which not only keep you full for longer, but also support digestion. Whole grain products such as pasta, bread, etc. also have a high protein content. This also ensures a lasting feeling of satiety, regulates blood sugar levels and promotes the development of muscle mass.

Good to know: There is also an upper limit for the intake of energy-rich foods. The German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends around 500 grams of carbohydrates per day, most of which should be whole grain products.

Here are the top ten high-carb foods that can help you lose weight!

Complex carbohydrates: legumes

Legumes such as kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils are essential for a balanced diet.

Black beans are characterized by their high fiber content and ensure a long-lasting feeling of satiety, making them the ideal choice for a slim figure. Although they contain carbohydrates, they are absorbed in the small intestine in a timely manner, which prevents them from being released evenly into the bloodstream.

Kidneybohnen not only score with a high content of fiber and protein, but also contribute to better control of blood sugar.

Likewise are Chickpeas As a legume, they are an excellent source of plant proteins and, thanks to their saponin content, help keep blood sugar levels low and protect the cardiovascular system.

Particularly interesting for those who want to avoid meat lenses. These legumes serve as an excellent alternative to animal protein sources. Try a lentil spinach curry or the Ottolengi lentil curry to make your meals varied and rich in protein.

Complex carbohydrates: whole wheat bread

If you’re a fan of bread and don’t want to go without it while losing weight, that’s no problem! Just grab some toast, rolls, etc Whole grain variant. Unlike baked goods made from white flour, whole grain products contain a significant amount more nutrient. The shell of whole grains in particular is rich in important nutrients such as magnesium, calcium, iron and B vitamins.

By the way: Of course, the same applies to other whole grain products such as rice and pasta.

Complex carbohydrates: oatmeal

Oatmeal is not only characterized by its cheap Preis and your high nutrient density out of. They also keep you full for longer. This is due to the complex carbohydrates that the body continually needs supply energy and that Promote satiety. As a valuable source for Proteins, unsaturated fatty acids and fiber Oatmeal stimulates the metabolism and can therefore support weight loss. In addition, they prevent muscle breakdown, which also has a positive effect on weight management. Increased muscle mass helps you burn more calories (even when resting).

Complex carbohydrates: quinoa

In contrast to pasta or rice, quinoa is convincing plenty of fiber and an additional one portion of protein. The Inca Grain is also gluten-free, making it an ideal choice for people with allergies or Intolerances might. Quinoa can be enjoyed in many ways – be it cold as a salad, warm in a curry or as a nutritious porridge for breakfast.

Complex carbohydrates: berries

Regardless of whether they are raspberries, blackberries or blueberries, berries are among the healthiest foods ever. Compared to other types of fruit, they have one low carbohydrate content and few calories around 33 kilocalories per 100 grams. Berries are also classified as superfoods because they contain important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, K and manganese.

Complex carbohydrates: sweet potatoes

The sweet potato, which comes from South America, is very popular in healthy cuisine, and for good reasons. There are 24 grams of complex carbohydrates in 100 grams, which is plenty fiber, practically no fat and just 108 calories. Sweet potatoes are not only nutrient dense, but also rich in Antioxidants. They regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels, strengthen the muscles and, thanks to their high potassium content, act as effective stress relievers. In addition, the orange-colored tubers have a lower glycemic index, which means that blood sugar levels do not rise abruptly and food cravings can be avoided.

Complex carbohydrates: buckwheat

Buckwheat is great for people with a sensitive stomach because it gluten free is. In addition to being easy on the stomach, it is characterized by a high content Protein, antioxidants, minerals and fiber out of. This helps to optimally boost metabolism and support the body in breaking down fat. Buckwheat also has the ability to deacidify the body, which can result in faster relief from inflammation and pain.

Complex carbohydrates: apples

Apples are rich in Pectin, a fiber that is particularly filling and can therefore help prevent food cravings. In addition to their satiating effect, apples are extremely healthy because they Vitamin C and antioxidants contain. An apple is a perfect snack during a diet and also tastes great when chopped into small pieces and used in salads. In addition, apple cider vinegar can serve as a natural detox agent and thus support weight loss.

