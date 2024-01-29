This is how you open a festival. The String Quartet Biennale could not have started better

#open #festival #String #Quartet #Biennale #started

There are a few festivals where you would want to go to every concert. The String Quartet Biennale in Amsterdam is such a festival. On Saturday the Biennale opened its first edition in four years (corona) with an excellent concert by the Danish String Quartet.

Opening concert of the String Quartet Biennale: Danish String Quartet. Heard: 27/1, Muziekgebouw Amsterdam. Biennale until 3/2. Info: sqba.nl

Late evening concert by the Belcea Quartet on the same evening.

That initially put the audience on the wrong track. The first piece on the program, the second string quartet by Thomas Adès (The Four Quarters), seems like a huge switch in Adès’ sound idiom. Strong, sometimes loosely fiddle-like, modern but with clear roots in tradition. That turns out not to be Adès, but Three Entertainmentsby Benjamin Britten, the actual second part of the program. The switch is smart. First violinist Frederik Øland can now immediately demonstrate how convincing he can continue to sound when he plays softly. Very different from second violinist Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, who sounds dreamy when played softly. They both clearly have a role in the musical story, and are therefore easy to distinguish. Cellist Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin always remains playful in all seriousness and violist Asbjørn Nørgaard has a loose stroke that always attracts attention at surprising moments.

The first two parts of the actual Adès are especially beautiful. In ‘Nightfalls’ the tonal center is slowly pushed upwards, like a rising sun. In ‘Morning Dew’ all kinds of themes sound through a tangle of pizzicati – as if you see parts of the world reflected in hundreds of dew drops.

If you watch the four musicians for a while, you almost become hypnotized by their movements. They each have one move that they repeat as they play four individual lines. Viola player Nørgaard moves almost exclusively up and down, second violinist Sørensen only from left to right. First violinist Øland spins his torso and cellist Sjölin shakes his head with every strong start. They are four autonomous figures who seem to have sprung from the same roots somewhere below the stage. But when they come together again musically, their movements suddenly synchronize, as if they feel the same wind blowing.

Sublime, everything tranquil

After the break they surprise with a substitution: the first and second violinists swap positions. You don’t see that often. It’s a good idea in theory: Sørensen’s dreamy sound fits in with the familiar Fourteenth string quartet by Schubert (known as ‘Der Tod und das Mädchen’, but perhaps now better known as the opening music of Jiskefet’s Lullo’s). But Sørensen makes some mistakes; dreamy sometimes turns into uncertain. A broken hair on his bow and rapid page turning moments bother him. However, the fine brotherly duets between the second violin and the viola make up for that. They approach death in a businesslike manner. These are clearly serious matters that we hear in the first part. But the second part starts with such a smoky, sighing softness that you are immediately drawn in. Now Sørensen certainly has some nice, accurate high flutters.

And then the end of that second part suddenly becomes such a rare but oh so addictive experience of a concert in the outer category; an experience that starts from the moment you can no longer open your eyes when you close them, and no longer close them when you open them. Eyes? What are eyes? Then the world, time, and your body simply disappear for a while. They play sublimely, soothing everything. There is only that quartet, that music, now, here.

Relentless

Just because almost every concert on the program looks enticing does not mean that everything is successful. Much less interesting was the late evening concert (‘Late Beethoven’ in which a late quartet by Beethoven was played. There are also morning concerts with ‘Early Haydn’. Nice find.) by the Belcea Quartet.

Of course it’s harder to enjoy ‘good’ when you’ve just experienced such an extraordinary concert, but here it was Twelfth string quartet van Beethoven is very out of balance. First violinist Corina Belcea played with cutting, unrelenting intensity as if she were standing in front of an orchestra, beautiful but rigidly soft passages, overpowering loud parts and nothing in between. In the meantime, the other three kept to the gentle plain – but then you don’t have a quartet.

