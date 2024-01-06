This is like saying yes to polar bear hunting, Ulf

#polar #bear #hunting #Ulf

Soon, even your beach will probably smoke

full screen Now the government wants to open up more eel fishing. Photo: Illustration By Paul Wallander

There are few things that seem as luxurious as being, or having been, a moderate Secretary of State.

Let’s start with the example of PM Nilsson. A year ago, he worked as state secretary for Ulf Kristersson (M). But then there were reports that Nilsson had poached eel, a fish threatened with acute extinction.

After a media storm, Nilsson voluntarily left his post and shortly afterwards became head of the liberal think tank Timbro.

More eel fishing

Cut to 2024. In the government’s latest regulatory letter to the Maritime and Water Authority, it is stated that the authority must investigate the conditions for handing over licenses for eel fishing. Something that was previously forbidden.

There is a reason for that. It is because the eel’s situation is so critical that the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES) has repeatedly asked EU member states to stop all eel fishing.

Over the years, Sweden has listened with half an ear to the cry of researchers. They have chosen to let the old eel fishermen continue to fish the endangered species, but have said that no new licenses should be issued, or the old ones handed over.

The Tidö government seems to have turned a deaf ear and is now opening up to changing the already skewed compromise.

The eel will become extinct

For a person like PM Nilsson, this means that in a few years he will be able to fish eel completely legally.

And the eel? It will only get worse – and probably go extinct.

Now the beach protection is next in line.

In November, it was discovered that Johan Jakobsson (M), State Secretary to Kristersson, built a wooden deck at his summer house in the archipelago. Even though he didn’t have permission to do so.

Just over a month later, it emerged that Tobias Billström’s (M) cabinet secretary, Jan Knutsson, had also built an illegal jetty. In the middle of a nature reserve.

Hello beach protection

In Sweden, we have something called beach protection. It is there to protect animals and plants from exploitation, as well as to give the public access to nature. The moderates have previously said that they want to remove the beach protection to “make more land available for construction”.

… for Secretary of State’s private docks?

For those who do not have the capital to buy a holiday home with a beach plot, beach protection is crucial to being able to take part in Swedish nature. To be able to swim in the sea in the summer.

Given the government’s logic after eel-gate, it is now only a matter of time before the beach protection collapses.

Luxurious for the secretaries of state. Less fun for animals and nature. And those without summer cottages.