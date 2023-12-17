This is Oswaldo Guillen’s record since his return with Tiburones

#Oswaldo #Guillens #record #return #Tiburones

The Tiburones de la Guaria organization is in one of the best collective moments so far in the regular season of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), being able to count on optimal performance from each of its players in the playing field.

The Guairista team has experienced ups and downs in this 2023/2024 edition, so its management body made the decision to make some moves in the coaching staff, with the aim of placing Oswaldo Guillen as manager.

Better known as “Ozzie” he has the necessary hierarchy to lead one of the most important groups on the Venezuelan circuit, because they have a core of people who have seen action in Major League Baseball in recent years.

For this reason, since his arrival to the team he has a record of eight wins and two losses to place the team in third place in the table and be very close to completing one of the main objectives as a group.

As if it were not enough, at the moment they are the team with the best streak in terms of wins, since they have six in a row, where the main tool has been based on the explosive offense to produce runs.

If they maintain this pace, they can reaffirm their candidacy as one of the favorite teams to reach the final stages and fight again for the long-awaited title of champions.