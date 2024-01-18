This is Stegosaurus, a 4 ton dinosaur with a brain of only 70 grams

#Stegosaurus #ton #dinosaur #brain #grams

Stegosaurus is a dinosaur that had a large body with a small head and tiny brain. The brain weight of a stegosaurus was only 70 grams, the smallest among other dinosaurs.

Its teeth are also very different from the teeth of other dinosaurs, namely very small and shaped like leaves. Come on, get to know Stegosaurs better!

When Did Stegosaurus Live?

This dinosaur lived at the end of the Jurassic period about 150 million years ago. Among its group of friends, stegosaurus has the largest size and the most fins. The name stegosaurus comes from Greek which means finned lizard.

Characteristics of Stegosaurus

Citing the books Stegosaurus Encyclopedia by Rudiyant and Baby Dinosaurs by Beth Spanjian and the book Hello Dino! Stegosaurus by Fabio Marco Dalla Vecchia, here are the characteristics of stegosaurus:

An adult Stegosaurus was 9 meters long and weighed 4 tons.

It is 2.5 meters tall at the flank and almost 5 meters including the fins.

Despite having a small brain, stegosaurus had two nerve centers in its shoulders and hips. These two nerve centers helped this dinosaur move its legs and tail.

It has spikes on its tail called thagomizer. These spikes consist of a number of sharp spurs and are used as a means of defense or threat to predators.

The back is equipped with two rows of large bony plates.

The bones have internal structures called spongy bodies or trabeculae. This structure is able to provide strength but remains light.

Its hind legs are shorter than its front legs, but its body posture is balanced by its long, horizontal neck.

The tail is broad with a series of keratinized bones or osteoderms that were probably used for defense or communication.

The head tends to be low and the tail points upwards.

Each stegosaurus hind leg had three toes with small nails. Its smaller front feet leave footprints with five-toed prints.

What Did Stegosaurus Eat?

This type of dinosaur liked ferns and other plants. Having a small mouth and weak teeth, stegosaurus could only eat soft leaves.

Even so, the plants that are eaten are not only the short ones. Stegosaurus could stand on its hind legs and tail, so this animal was able to reach plants up to 3.5 meters high.

When Did Stegosaurus Go Extinct?

Stegosaurus became extinct at the beginning of the Cretaceous period, approximately 135 million years ago. Stegosaurus became extinct long before other dinosaurs suddenly disappeared from the face of the earth.

As for the extinction of stegosaurus, no one can be sure why. This could be because they cannot survive or are less able to defend themselves, or because of temperature changes and natural disasters.

Stegosaurus and other groups of dinosaurs eventually became extinct over time. This stage marks the emergence of new life in the world according to the conditions of the time and environment at that time.

