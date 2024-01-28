This is Surthy Cooks, the woman who went viral for cooking Balado eggs

#Surthy #Cooks #woman #viral #cooking #Balado #eggs

The influencer Surthy Cooks often goes viral because he serves super large portions of food. Not long ago, he was seen cooking balado eggs. What’s his figure like?

Many TikTok influencers share cooking tutorials. However, Surthy Cooks’ actions on TikTok recently attracted attention and went viral several times in Indonesia.

Many netizens call this influencer ‘Mbak Surti’. Because, his name is considered similar to an Indonesian name.

Surthy has also been creative with Indonesian dishes several times, such as balado eggs which recently went viral. He reacted to a video of TikTok netizens bathing in eggs so they wouldn’t waste food.

As Surthy did, he cooked 500 eggs to distribute to those in need. The eggs are cooked with balado spices and served with rice.

Surthy’s action was liked by many netizens. Many were touched, because Surthy really cared about others. Not infrequently people also ask him to collaborate with YouTuber Bobon Santoso from Indonesia.

Reporting from Shouting Stars, Surthy Cooks’ real name is Surthany Hejeij. This 32 year old woman is from Lebanon, but now lives in Venezuela.

It turns out, this beautiful influencer is married and has a pair of beautiful and handsome children. Now, Surthy’s followers on TikTok have reached 29.2 million, while on Instagram he has 7 million followers.

Even though he is now better known as a TikTok chef, Surthy actually started his career as a model. However, Surthy’s cooking video content in 2020 attracted more attention, especially her cooking content for charity activities in 2022 reaching 20 million views.

The dishes that Surthy makes are very diverse. Before the balado eggs, Surthy also cooked Indonesian-style fried noodles to share with people in need.

