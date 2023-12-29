This is the best film of 2023 according to Dutch film critics

December is a great month to look back on the past year. The film critics from the Netherlands also did this and this resulted in two favorite films for 2023.

The British film Aftersun has been voted the best film of 2023, according to the Dutch film press. More than fifty film journalists were allowed to vote for their favorite film. According to the journalists, the best Dutch film is Sweet Dreams.

Top 3
After sunmet Gladiator 2actor Paul Mescal, has won more than a hundred awards worldwide since its release. The well-known finished in second and third place in the election Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan and American drama Past Lives.

It is the 21st time that the Dutch film press has held the Film of the Year election. They previously chose Sin City (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), Busy (2021) in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022) as winners.

After sun
After sun is about Calum (Mescal) and his daughter Sophie who cherishes their last holiday in Turkey from the 90s. After 20 years, Sophie tries to bridge the gap between her memories of her father and the stranger he has become.

