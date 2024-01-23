This is the cause of death of the Rayados fan

#death #Rayados #fan

Through a statement, the Laguna I Delegation of the Attorney General’s Office of Coahuila announced the cause of death of Mrs. Maribel Mercado Gallegos, a Rayados de Monterrey fan who died on the outskirts of the Santos Modelo Territory after a vehicle accident.

After the corresponding autopsy was performed, the victim’s body was delivered to a private funeral home in the first minutes of this Tuesday, January 23, which transported the remains to the city of Monterrey, where the deceased lived.

The autopsy performed on the body of Maribel Mercado Gallegos, who was 51 years old, determined that the lady lost her life due to several injuries, which is why it was established that her death was instantaneous in a traffic incident.

How many people are detained due to the tragedy in the TSM?

According to the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila, Gerardo Márquez Guevara, six people are detained for the accident that occurred on the night of Sunday, January 21, in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna house.

Two of the people who are detained are the alleged drivers of the truck that ran over several fans and unfortunately caused the death of Maribel Mercado. To date, the investigation continues to clarify the facts.

Also Read:  SEE today's games, January 6-2024, Saturday football live: TV and streaming programming, who is playing, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | SPORTS-TOTAL

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Israel prevents Gaza residents from returning to the north until Hamas releases all prisoners
Posted on
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
But 425 healthcare workers with long covid will receive a one-off 15,000 euros
Posted on
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
7 Advantages and Weaknesses of OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, a midrange cellphone that doesn’t just sell looks
Posted on
Three things to know about the coming ice
Three things to know about the coming ice
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News