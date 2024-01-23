This is the cause of death of the Rayados fan

#death #Rayados #fan

Through a statement, the Laguna I Delegation of the Attorney General’s Office of Coahuila announced the cause of death of Mrs. Maribel Mercado Gallegos, a Rayados de Monterrey fan who died on the outskirts of the Santos Modelo Territory after a vehicle accident.

After the corresponding autopsy was performed, the victim’s body was delivered to a private funeral home in the first minutes of this Tuesday, January 23, which transported the remains to the city of Monterrey, where the deceased lived.

The autopsy performed on the body of Maribel Mercado Gallegos, who was 51 years old, determined that the lady lost her life due to several injuries, which is why it was established that her death was instantaneous in a traffic incident.

How many people are detained due to the tragedy in the TSM?

According to the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila, Gerardo Márquez Guevara, six people are detained for the accident that occurred on the night of Sunday, January 21, in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna house.

Two of the people who are detained are the alleged drivers of the truck that ran over several fans and unfortunately caused the death of Maribel Mercado. To date, the investigation continues to clarify the facts.