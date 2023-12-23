This is the current situation

#current #situation

Braunschweig. It continues to storm and rain. In the Harz, rivers and streams are in danger of overflowing. The dams are well filled. These are the prospects.

During the German Weather Service (DWD) has extended its severe weather warning for the Harz region until the morning of Christmas Day, the weather situation in the region is calming down Region Braunschweig-Wolfsburg largely. In Salzgitter and the Wolfenbüttel district, the DWD continues to warn until the morning of December 24th continuous rain with rainfall between 35 and 50 liters per square meter. There is currently no severe weather warning for Braunschweig, Wolfsburg, Helmstedt, Gifhorn and Peine.

However, there is a threat across the country at the weekend Flood. As the Lower Saxony State Office for Water Management, Coastal and Nature Conservation (NLWKN) reports, there is a risk of a “significant increase in water levels in the rivers” inland. The dams are also affected. “It can currently be assumed that the filling levels of the dams will continue to rise over the Christmas period and that individual dams could reach full storage,” says Lars Schmidt, commercial director of the Harzwasserwerke.

This is the flood situation shortly before the Christmas holidays

In the river basin wrong at the measuring points Schladen and Ohrum and in the Allerzufluss Fuhse (Penalty, Wathlingen) reporting level 3 was already exceeded on Friday. According to NLWKN, this means that major flooding will occur from Saturday if rainfall continues. Properties, streets and basements will probably also be affected. “According to current knowledge, the flood situation is expected to worsen further over the weekend,” the authority announced.

In Wolfenbüttel The administration warns of flooding on low-lying paths in the immediate vicinity of the Oker. As it says in a message, the connecting path from the Lindenhalle to Okertal settlement already blocked. The city of Wolfenbüttel announced in a press release on the evening of December 22nd that the city was preparing for a possible flood event. The first floods are currently occurring, particularly in open spaces and agricultural areas.

Storm “Zoltan” kept the Braunschweig-Wolfsburg region in suspense

On Thursday and Friday the storm caused “Zoltan” in the region Braunschweig-Wolfsburg for restrictions. Across Lower Saxony and northern Germany, fallen trees resulted in fire brigade operations and train cancellations. Some Christmas markets in Lower Saxony were temporarily closed. It was said from Bremerhaven, for example, that a safe experience of the Christmas market was impossible.

The Braunschweig Christmas market also closed early on Thursday at 4 p.m., as Stephanie Horn from Braunschweig city marketing announced. The Christmas markets in Wolfenbüttelpain and in Salzgitter-Lebenstedt were also closed due to the weather. The same applies to the Wolfsburg Christmas market. The market in Salzgitter Bad wasn’t open on Thursday either. The winter theater in Braunschweig was also canceled. The organizers announced this via Instagram.

This is what the weather in Lower Saxony will be like on Saturday

Sea DWD The warm front of an Atlantic low crosses Lower Saxony to the east by Sunday morning. The polar sea air is being replaced by very mild sea air.

This sometimes occurs in the low mountain ranges storms due to heavy, continuous rain, falling in the Upper Harz until the afternoon Snow. There and in Wendland, maximum values ​​of around 4, otherwise 6 to 10 degrees are reached. The wind is light to moderate, at the sea a fresh wind from the west. It is expected to rain moderately on Sunday night, particularly heavy in the mountains. The temperatures at night are between 2 and 9 degrees, but it gets milder as the night goes on.

Beach walkers brave the wind on the island of Wangerooge. © DPA Images | Peter Kuchenbuch-Hanken

Lower Saxony: Probably no white Christmas in sight

Things continue to move forward with cloudy weather and mild temperatures Christmas Eve. The persistent rain remains and it is mostly overcast. It is a mild 10 to 13 degrees. At the sea and in the mountains there may be squalls with fresh to strong west and southwest winds.

Weather conditions: Restrictions in Braunschweiger Land

The Elm has been closed to traffic since Thursday at 1 p.m. As the Helmstedt district reports, the access roads are expected to remain closed until Saturday at 12 p.m. The release will be informed accordingly.

has been closed to traffic since Thursday at 1 p.m. As the Helmstedt district reports, the access roads are expected to remain closed until Saturday at 12 p.m. The release will be informed accordingly. “If you are drawn to the door despite wind and rain, you should avoid forest areas and proximity to trees,” said a spokesman for the Lower Saxony State Forests. Branches could fall and treetops could break apart at any time. Entire trees could fall because of the soggy ground. This also applies to the days after the storm. In Hanover, for example, the parks and the city forest should remain closed on Thursday.

The Harz narrow-gauge railways have that Train traffic for the Chunks canceled due to stormy weather. Traffic between Schierke and the Brocken summit has been at a standstill since Thursday.

View of the Brocken station: Harzer Schmalspurbahnen GmbH has temporarily stopped operations to the Brocken. Due to an official storm warning, no trains are running on the Brocken. © DPA Images | Matthias Bein

Storm “Zoltan”: Fire brigade operations in the region

For Braunschweig as well as for the districts of Wolfenbüttel and Peine, the fire brigade’s regional control center reported a total of between 60 and 65 missions due to the storm. According to the situation officer, it was mainly uprooted trees. A person was hit by a falling tree on Goslarschen Strasse in the western ring area and was taken to hospital with injuries.

As fire department spokesman Christian Längle explained, the control center had already been upgraded in advance: all dispatch tables were occupied to accept emergency calls. In addition, one had in Wenden fire station a local one Operations management set up to relieve the control center of scheduling operations – a common procedure in such cases. Ultimately, however, the capacities were reduced again over the course of the evening because the volume of operations was within a manageable range.

According to Längle, what was noticeable again this time, similar to Heavy rain in June: The weather situation varies locally within the city area and downpours or squalls are often only limited to a few square kilometers. So while a storm is raging at one end of the city, the weather at the other end may be quite relaxed.

Drivers at Velpke lend a hand – the tractor becomes an emergency vehicle in Süpplingen

There was one on the L647 between Danndorf and Velpke on Thursday Baum on the street fell. The Danndorf local fire department removed the tree, but had less to do than expected because part of the work had already been done.

A fallen tree on the L647 between Danndorf and Velpke. © FMN | Danndorf fire department

The fire department would therefore like to thank the committed drivers who have already… tackled had: Before the fire brigade arrived, they had already broken off the top of the tree and pulled it to the side.

In The offspring A farmer helped with a rescue trip through a flooded road.

