This is the direct relationship between cigarette consumption and brain size, according to science

#direct #relationship #cigarette #consumption #brain #size #science

Life & Style 27/12/2023 · 08:00 hs

We know that smoking affects health, from skin aging to cardiovascular and lung capacity. Cigarettes affect the body in an integral way, that is safe and proven, what was not clear was the effect it produced on the brain, until the appearance of new studies.

The studies were published in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, where decreased brain size is associated with a history of smoking. It was also shown that this reduction in the brain increases the more the person smokes.

In other words, according to researchers, smokers are more likely to suffer from deterioration of gray and white matter, which justifies the estimate that up to 14% of global Alzheimer’s cases may be attributable to smoking.

Laura J. Bierut, who directs these studies and works as a professor of Psychiatry at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (United States), assures that the effects of smoking on the brain have always been overlooked until now. .

“Until recently, scientists overlooked the effects of tobacco on the brain, partly because we focused on its terrible consequences on the lungs and heart, but as we have begun to study the brain more closely, it has become clear.” “Smoking is also really bad for this organ,” explains the lead author of the study.

The researchers analyzed data from more than 32,000 individuals of European ancestry drawn from the UK Biobank

They examined the relationship between daily smoking history and brain volume.

They also added genetic predisposition.

The factors were shown to be related: history of smoking and brain volume; genetic risk of smoking and history of smoking; and genetic risk of smoking and brain volume.

In other words, the genetic component is key for a person to be a smoker.

Although the brain loses volume over the years, its aging is accelerated if there is tobacco in the body, but not all is lost, since experts assure that quitting smoking prevents the loss of brain tissue, although it cannot be prevented. recover the original size.