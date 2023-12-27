This is the direct relationship between cigarette consumption and brain size, according to science

#direct #relationship #cigarette #consumption #brain #size #science

Life & Style 27/12/2023 · 08:00 hs

We know that smoking affects health, from skin aging to cardiovascular and lung capacity. Cigarettes affect the body in an integral way, that is safe and proven, what was not clear was the effect it produced on the brain, until the appearance of new studies.

The studies were published in Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, where decreased brain size is associated with a history of smoking. It was also shown that this reduction in the brain increases the more the person smokes.

In other words, according to researchers, smokers are more likely to suffer from deterioration of gray and white matter, which justifies the estimate that up to 14% of global Alzheimer’s cases may be attributable to smoking.

Laura J. Bierut, who directs these studies and works as a professor of Psychiatry at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (United States), assures that the effects of smoking on the brain have always been overlooked until now. .

“Until recently, scientists overlooked the effects of tobacco on the brain, partly because we focused on its terrible consequences on the lungs and heart, but as we have begun to study the brain more closely, it has become clear.” “Smoking is also really bad for this organ,” explains the lead author of the study.

  • The researchers analyzed data from more than 32,000 individuals of European ancestry drawn from the UK Biobank
  • They examined the relationship between daily smoking history and brain volume.
  • They also added genetic predisposition.
  • The factors were shown to be related: history of smoking and brain volume; genetic risk of smoking and history of smoking; and genetic risk of smoking and brain volume.
  • In other words, the genetic component is key for a person to be a smoker.
Also Read:  The reason for the love of junk food may be the "Black Death"

Although the brain loses volume over the years, its aging is accelerated if there is tobacco in the body, but not all is lost, since experts assure that quitting smoking prevents the loss of brain tissue, although it cannot be prevented. recover the original size.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News