This is the disease that plums help combat in women

The first resource when we feel bad is to go to the family doctor: without excuses, as soon as we notice that something is not right, we have to make an appointment and go to the doctor so that he can perform the pertinent tests or refer us to the corresponding specialist.

In addition to this, It is also important to have annual reviewss to check that our cholesterol, iron and other indicators are correct. To these tests we must also add that from the age of 40 onwards, men must undergo prostate checks, visit the gynecologist every two years, have frequent mammograms and colonoscopies.

Beyond medical control, It is essential that we have a healthy diet based on fresh seasonal products and in which the food pyramid is respected. If we have a specific pathology we must also take it into account to organize our weekly menus.

If we can afford it, The best thing to do is to go to a nutritionist. to guide us on which are the best recipes and dishes that we can prepare based on our life: if we are diabetic, vegetarian, have a chronic illness, are high-performance athletes or any other situation.

A study published by The Journal of Nutrition that investigates the consumption of prunes as a mitigant for “the secretion of proinflammatory cytokines and alters the activation of monocytes in postmenopausal women” has shown that eating this fruit in its dehydrated version “prevents the loss of bone mineral density”, although it has not yet been possible to understand the mechanism that causes this effect.

From the age of 50women must begin to be extremely vigilant about their bone loss: something that affects half of women over this age.

The study of the Professor Mary Jane De Souza for Pennsylvania State University shows that eating between five and 12 raisins a day (the equivalent of 50 and 100 grams) increases protection against osteoporosis.

In any case, the study also points out that, to prevent osteoporosis, Diet is not enough, it is also necessary to incorporate benefits that work with weight and balance into the patient’s weekly routine.

Regarding diet, raisins are not the only food that helps fight osteoporosis: also salmon, sardines, low-fat dairy products or dark leafy vegetables.