This is the end of the automotive industry in Poland

“THE END OF THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY IN POLAND. More companies are closing their car factories in Poland,” writes former Prime Minister and current PiS MEP Beata Szydło on her profile on the X website.

Only this week, decisions were announced to liquidate the engine factory working for Fiat in Bielsko-Biała and the large Scania bus factory in Słupsk. At the end of last year, Volvo closed its bus factory in Wrocław. Thousands of people are losing their jobs, and companies of Polish subcontractors and suppliers are in trouble

– reminds.

All these plants did very well. Why do they disappear? The owners do not hide the fact that this is a reaction to the ban introduced by the European Union on the use of vehicles powered by combustion engines. From 2035, it will not be possible to register a vehicle with a combustion engine in the EU. From the point of view of automotive corporations, this is very little time. That’s why they have already started “cleaning up”

– Beata Szydło points out.

Consequences of the Eurocrats’ decisions

The former prime minister indicates what consequences decisions made in Brussels will have.

For Poland (but also other European countries), “clean-up” means the liquidation of subsequent factories, mass layoffs, and the collapse of companies related to the automotive industry. Yes, some corporations promise to quickly switch to the production of electric vehicles, but – for now – this usually remains in the sphere of plans. Moreover, it is already becoming clear that mass production of electric cars in the EU may never begin – because the EU is already rapidly losing its competitiveness compared to other global economic powers.

– Szydło noticed.

The automotive industry will not be the only one facing a collapse in the near future. Brussels, through its crazy policy of accelerated energy transformation, “managed” to bring about a progressive crisis of European industry. The European Union is turning into an open-air museum at its own request

– emphasizes the former prime minister.