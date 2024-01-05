This is the end of the Fiat factory. “Electricians” take no prisoners

#Fiat #factory #Electricians #prisoners

One of the most important production plants in Poland’s recent history – the automotive factory in Bielsko-Biała is to become history at the end of the year. A history whose roots date back to 1948, when the production of engines for motor pumps began in Bielsko-Biała. During this time, the factory survived many historical turbulences, but it failed in the face of the EU’s “green” policy. Almost half a thousand factory workers will lose their jobs, and the losses incurred by the Silesian plant’s cooperators, i.e. many smaller Polish companies, have not yet been estimated. However, it can be said with certainty that the closure of one of the symbols of industry in the region will be a huge blow to the entire community.

The plant’s liquidation is the result of the war that the Brussels leadership of the European Union declared on the traditional automotive industry based on combustion engines. The ban on the total sale of cars equipped with such engines in Europe, adopted for 2035, means that automotive manufacturers are already preparing to completely restructure their production. Today, the factory belonging to the Stellantis concern (a giant resulting from the merger of the Italian concern Fiat with the French PSA) still produces petrol and diesel engines. Meanwhile, Fiat has already announced that from 2027 it will not produce cars other than fully electric ones. Moreover, the range of gasoline engines offered in Stellantis products is already very limited. The basic unit is a three-cylinder engine with a capacity of 1.2 Puretech, which powers even large and heavy cars of the company, such as the Citroen C5 Aircross. The company’s twin factory in Tychy has been producing a neat little electric Jeep – Avenger since last year, which, although it is the pride of the factory’s staff, has no chance of repeating the success of products previously manufactured in Bielsko-Biała, which contributed to the motorization of Poland.

They motorized Poland

Of course, we are talking here first about the Syrena 105, which was produced at FSM Bielsko-Biała in the years 1972-1983 after the production was transferred from FSO in Żerań, but above all about the popular “Maluch”, i.e. the Fiat 126p, which was produced in the years 1973-2000 in Bielsko-Biała, and in the years 1975-1991 simultaneously in the plant in Tychy, where it then gave way to the Fiat Cinquecento, produced since 1992. Interestingly, the Cinquecento, considered to be the successor of the “Maluch”, was stopped in production in 1998, two years before the last 126 came off the assembly line in Bielsko-Biała. In total, 3 million 318 thousand 674 Fiats were produced in Poland, including in Bielsko -Biała 1 million 152 thousand 325, and in Tychy 2 million 166 thousand. 349 pieces. Polish factories exported 897,316 cars, which means that over 2.4 million “Little Cars” hit Polish roads, hence it is rightly believed that this tiny car played the greatest role in the process of motorization of Polish roads.

The main advantage of the Fiat 126 was its simple design, ease of use and the fact that proper service and care, which did not require great mechanical knowledge, guaranteed its owner a really long and failure-free operation. Of course, a separate topic was the level of travel “comfort” offered by the car, especially for the rear seat passengers, which today could surprise many people who have never had experience with such a car. Long family holiday trips with children sitting in the back on a pile of luggage and bicycles on the roof are certainly an element of important memories of many toddler users in Poland.

Interestingly, the “Maluch” brought motorization to Poland even though at the time of its market debut it was a very expensive car and cost 20 times the average gross salary. If the same indicator were used today, it would mean that a new Fiat 126 would cost approximately PLN 150,000! For comparison, the price list of the electric Jeep Avenger produced today in Tychy – an incomparably more spacious car – starts from PLN 185,000. So why is there no chance for it to repeat the success of our good Fiat?

It was already cheaper. More sensibly too

The answer is simple. When the Maluch entered the market, it was an expensive car but basically without an alternative, and its value did not decrease after purchase, on the contrary – the new Fiat 126p could be resold on the stock exchange for a much higher price than you paid in the showroom. The reason for this state of affairs was that demand was much higher than supply, because Polish society, hungry for any cars, bought everything that the ailing communist industry could supply to the market. Additionally, the price of the car, not only the Fiat 126 but also other cars, has become relatively lower over the years in relation to the purchasing power of customers. At the end of production in 2000, the “Maluch” was offered as the cheapest car on the market for PLN 12,500. PLN, which means that it was available only for just over 6 times the average gross salary. As a side note, let us add that today the “Maluch” has the status of a cult car, and well-maintained examples can be offered for PLN 40,000 or more.

Of course, over the years, the process of greater availability concerned not only the flagship product of the factory in Bielsko-Biała but all cars in general. It was also the result of progress taking place in industry at the end of the 20th and beginning of the 21st century. Meanwhile, we are currently dealing with a reverse trend, with the European Union leading the way. It can be said that an industrial regression was ordered from above, in a way very similar to the central planning known from communism, which resulted in, among others, closure of the factory in Bielsko-Biała.

In the European Union, “technological progress” is being implemented in a way previously unknown in the history of the world. Typically, new inventions leading to easier life came from the search for ways to meet human needs and new discoveries that were supposed to make life activities easier. Meanwhile, in this case of “progress” imposed by the European Union, its driving force is not to make people’s lives easier, but rather a system of penalties, subsidies and increasing requirements and costs imposed on technologies that do not meet the utopian expectations of officials. Today, such stringent emission standards are imposed on gasoline engines that meeting them exceeds current technological capabilities. This, of course, results in fines being imposed on each car sold, which in turn means that car prices are rising at an unprecedented pace and will inevitably return to the times when a small car will again cost the equivalent of 20 or 30 of today’s average salary in Poland.

At the same time, it is becoming increasingly clear that the promoted electromobility is not advanced enough to replace internal combustion cars without any problems, which do not need to be charged for hours, and driving can be done simultaneously using air conditioning or heating, which is not an “electric” option when driving a long distance. so obvious.

A policy that completely rejects engineering possibilities and works hard to achieve designated ideological goals cannot end well. It is not yet known exactly what the consequences of closing the plant in Bielsko-Biała will be. This will certainly be a painful process because decades of existence of this large factory have created an entire business ecosystem around it, which will now simply collapse.

Hope?

But are we sure that cars or important automotive components will never be produced in Bielsko again? Some hope is given by the fact that voices are increasingly being heard calling for a review of the ban on the sale of combustion cars. This is due to the fact that Europeans do not want to buy electric cars at all, and if they do decide to buy them, they usually choose products from companies such as the American Tesla or Chinese manufacturers that are strongly attacking the European market. German electric cars are not causing a stir, and this may be the reason for the Brussels-Berlin elites’ reflection on the future of the ban on the sale of combustion cars.

The FCA Powetrain plant in Bielsko-Biała is to be closed down by the end of 2024. According to the information provided by Wanda Stróżyk, chairwoman of the Inter-Enterprise Trade Union Organization of NSZZ “Solidarność” FCA Poland, 486 people will lose their jobs. On January 3, a meeting of trade union organizations was held with the current director of FCA Powertrain and currently liquidator, Andrzej Tokarz, during which he informed that The reason for the decision to liquidate the plant is the introduction by the European Commission of regulations on exhaust emissions from combustion engines and the decline in orders for combustion engines.

Employees in Bielsko-Biała were reportedly offered the opportunity to move to factories in Tychy and Skoczów. There, their future will depend on how “electrics” are sold, especially the aforementioned Jeep Avenger. Meanwhile, after several years of a sales boom of electric cars, sales declines are beginning to be recorded in an increasing number of European countries, including the largest German market. It seems that customers are starting to notice how far electric cars still have to go before their comfort of use is comparable to combustion cars.

Bartosz Życiński