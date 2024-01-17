This is the face of a Roman crucifixion victim in England as a result of scientific reconstruction

#face #Roman #crucifixion #victim #England #result #scientific #reconstruction

Scientists reconstruct the faces of Roman crucifixion victims in England. This is what it looks like.

The facial reconstruction was built from skeletal remains excavated in 2017 in the village of Fenstanton, Cambridgeshire, which was once under Roman rule. At that time, scientists discovered five tombs dating from the 3rd and 4th centuries, as reported by Smithsonian Magazine, Wednesday (17/2/2024).

When excavated, researchers found 40 adults and 5 children buried there. But one skeletal remains stood out: a long nail was visible stuck in the heel, and his feet showed signs of death due to infection or inflammation, perhaps from being bound and shackled.

Facial Reconstruction Results

Forensic scientist at George Mason University in Virginia, Joe Mullins, in the new BBC Four documentary “The Cambridgeshire Crucifixion” said he stared at faces from thousands of years ago while carrying out facial reconstructions.

“And looking at this face is something I will never forget,” Mullins said.

Mullins’ work typically involves working with law enforcement to reconstruct the faces of perpetrators and victims of modern crimes, according to a statement from the George Mason campus.

“The most interesting skull I’ve ever worked on in my career,” added Mullins.

Mullins’ facial reconstruction depicts a bearded man with dark, deep-set eyes. The visuals help humanize someone who lived in a time so far removed from our own.

“This man experienced a very bad end. So it feels like by seeing his face, you can respect him more,” said Mullins.

Radiocarbon dating shows that he died between 130 and 360 AD, and he was most likely in his mid-30s. The reason for his violent death is unclear, although it appears he was given a normal burial. DNA tests show he may have brown hair and brown eyes.

The Law of Crucifixion was Common in the Roman Era

In the Roman Empire, crucifixion was an ancient, cruel method of punishing evildoers. It is known that a large number of slaves were even crucified for minor offenses. Recipients of the crucifixion were hung on wooden crosses, their limbs tied with ropes or nailed to buildings.

Constantine I abolished the punishment in the fourth century, either in honor of Christ or in recognition of the inhumanity of the practice.

Previously, evidence of Roman crucifixion had only been found in Israel, Cambridge University osteologist Corinne Duhig told BBC News.

“The fortunate combination of good preservation and the remaining nails in the bones has allowed me to examine this almost unique example when thousands have been lost,” he said in a statement from the university in 2021.

“This shows that the inhabitants of small settlements on the edge of the empire could not escape Rome’s most barbaric punishments,” Duhig said.

