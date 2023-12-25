This is the fastest WiFi you can get at home | Live smarter

#fastest #WiFi #home #Live #smarter

Good WiFi does not have to be expensive, but anyone who is willing to invest extra will have a lightning-fast network at home. Network starts immediately, large files download in a second and you will never stutter during video meetings again. We list the best high-end routers.

This is a shortened version of an extensive comparison on Tweakers.

These routers are at the top of the segment and are the best you can get. They all work with Wi-Fi 6, offer sky-high wireless speeds and can be configured down to the smallest details to get the most out of it. Here you will find just about everything you could want right now.

Our recommendation: ASUS RT-AX86S

Photo: ASUS

When it comes to routers that you can tinker with, we cannot ignore ASUS in this category. The routers are extensively adjustable and part of the product line is supported by the Merlin firmware – special software that you can install to do even more with it. That does require some technical knowledge.

In our opinion, the RT-AX86S is the best model to install Merlin on. It is a good combination of everything you need: it is a stable model with five ports for Ethernet cables and Wi-Fi 6 that manages to reach a speed of 5.6Gbps.

ASUS offers routers with even more bells and whistles, but they do not offer any significant advantages in the field of WiFi and are therefore not very interesting.

Alternative: Ubiquiti UniFi Dream Router

Photo: Ubiquiti

If you want endless setting options without installing special software, then Ubiquiti’s Unifi product line is a great solution. The Dream Router is a versatile basis for an extensive network based on Unifi equipment.

The special operating system UniFi OS is central to these routers. It is nicely designed, provides extensive statistics and a good overview of what is going on in the network and with the connected equipment. The options for setting up the network and keeping users in line are countless and you will not easily run into limits.

The internal components are well chosen, except for the 2.4GHz radio chipset, which only supports Wi-Fi 4. Due to the outdated WiFi standard, performance on this band lags considerably behind Wi-Fi 6 routers, although the frequency band is currently generally not used by equipment that has high bandwidth requirements.