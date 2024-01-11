This is the healthiest menu in the world and the best for the heart, according to prestigious ranking

#healthiest #menu #world #heart #prestigious #ranking

US News & World Report (USNWR), an American media company that publishes consumer advice, ratings and analysis, ranked the Mediterranean diet as the healthiest menu in the world and the best for the heart.

It is about the food and eating habits of this region of the planet that encompasses not only Greece and Italy but also countries like Croatia, Türkiye, Spain and Morocco.

Although it is not a recipe as such, the foods that people who live in the Mediterranean usually consume are, in addition to being delicious, very healthy.

This diet consists mainly of foods of plant origin such as whole grains, beans, nuts and unsaturated fats from extra virgin olive oil. In addition, a small amount of lean poultry and abundant seafood.

According to USNWR, the Mediterranean diet focuses on its quality rather than a single nutrient or food group, which is why numerous studies have shown that it reduces the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Likewise, the consumption of this type of food promotes longevity and improves the quality of life in people.

While there is no single Mediterranean diet, as Greeks eat differently than Italians and Turks eat differently than the French and Spanish, they share many of the same principles.

“Because the Mediterranean diet focuses on nutrient-dense fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats, it leaves little room for the saturated fats, added sugars, and sodium that plague the standard American diet.”details the USNWR on its website.

How does the Mediterranean diet work?

According to what was mentioned by USNWR, It is advisable to fill your plate with a wide variety of foods and consume fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs and spices daily.

Consumption of seafood and fish is recommended at least twice a week, while poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt are fine in moderation.

On the other hand, it is said that red meats and sweets are best reserved as occasional treats.

Finally, a glass of red wine is recommended from time to time.