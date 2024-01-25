This is the infusion that should be taken if you exercise frequently

#infusion #exercise #frequently

Practicing exercise is a practice that favors the proper functioning of the body and that is why it is necessary to know what supplements are in the daily diet that will favor its practice.

There are certain foods that contain elements that help strengthen muscles or reduce the sensation of pain, so it is advisable to include them regularly to enjoy their benefits.

A supplement that helps muscles

Thanks to its high mineral content, ginger is a great ally to improve muscle development, such as phosphorus and calcium, which enhance muscle contractions and prevent spasms and other muscle pain.

Practicing certain exercises can sometimes trigger muscle cramps and the cause of them may be a lack of sufficient minerals that make the nervous system alert and the muscles work better.

It also helps relieve pain related to impacts, protecting against wear and tear and injuries. A glass of water with ginger powder and lemon after training can help make the next sessions less painful.

Other advantages of ginger

Antiseptic properties

Ginger serves to eliminate bacteria that harm the digestive processes and helps balance the intestinal flora.

Cold remedy

Ginger generates a large amount of heat to the body, so its consumption is highly advisable when colds occur. A good ginger tea can help reduce cold symptoms.

Given its gingerol content as an antioxidant, it has been proven that ginger helps delay the aging of cells, when ginger is applied directly to the skin in the form of a mask or using products that already contain this root.

On the other hand, it prevents the accelerated degradation of collagen, making wrinkles take longer to appear.

Gingerol also stimulates an enzyme contained in saliva that helps break down smelly substances. It is advisable to grate a little ginger and add it to the water to make rinses.