This is the latest Lancia without any camouflage ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The latest Lancia without camouflage

The all-new Lancia Ypsilon was shown without camouflage during a promotional shoot in Italy, offering a clear look at the redesigned model that will be launched this year. The previous Ypsilon, sold in Europe since 2011, is already outdated, but the new generation has been significantly redesigned, introducing a new generation of hatchback. The example in the pictures is presented in a dark blue shade with black accents and features a split LED light bar at the front, accompanied by lower-mounted main headlamps and a black radiator grille.

Adding to the modern aesthetic are black wheels with silver accents, black-finished C-pillars and a black roof spoiler. At the rear, round LED taillights are visible, with a large Lancia logo positioned between them.

The Italian company has confirmed plans to offer the new Ypsilon in hybrid and electric versions, with the electric variant likely to share components with the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot e-208, featuring a 154bhp electric motor. and a storage battery with a capacity of kWh. The hybrid version will also benefit from one of the Stellantis powertrains, but it is currently unclear which exactly.

