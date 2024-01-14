This is the longest submarine electrical cable in the world that will give the EU energy “independence” – Executive Digest

#longest #submarine #electrical #cable #world #give #energy #independence #Executive #Digest

It is called Viking Link, is more than 700 kilometers long and is capable of generating a high voltage direct current connection between Denmark and the United Kingdom. The longest submarine electrical cable in the world is the “hope” for the EU’s energy “independence”.

Viking Link is a joint venture between National Grid and Energinet, the Danish transmission system operator. According to the company itself, Viking Link is a 1,400 MW high voltage direct current (DC) electrical link between the British and Danish transmission systems that connects to the Bicker Fen substation in Lincolnshire and the Revsing substation in southern Jutland, Denmark.

The project involves the construction of converters and installation of onshore and offshore cables in each country, which are connected to substations.

It cost 1.7 billion pounds (approximately 2 billion euros), and began commercial operations on December 29, 2023.

Construction of Viking Link, National Grid’s sixth interconnector, began in 2019, with more than four million man hours spent getting to this point.

Initially, Viking Link will operate with a capacity of 800 MW before increasing over time to 1.4 GW. National Grid and Energinet will work together to bring the asset to full capacity during 2024.

In its first year of operation, Viking Link is expected to save approximately 600,000 tonnes of carbon emissions – which is the equivalent of taking around 280,000 cars off the road.

“Extending further over land and sea than any of our existing links, it connects the UK to clean, green Danish energy, improving security of supply and bringing huge carbon and cost savings to UK consumers,” says National Grid Ventures President Katie Jackson.

Between 2020 and 2030, National Grid expects its interconnections to have helped the UK avoid around 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions and, by 2030, 90% of energy imported through the company’s interconnections will come from energy sources. zero carbon energy.