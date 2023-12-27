This is the luxury Chinese car that will compete with Mercedes and BMW ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#luxury #Chinese #car #compete #Mercedes #BMW #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The new Nio ET9 was launched in China. The brand’s flagship electric car will go into production from early 2025, but pre-orders are already being accepted in the Celestial State.

According to CarNewsChina, the luxury Chinese vehicle can be ordered at a price of 800,000 yuan ($112,800). The Nio ET9 electric car is a large representative F-class sedan. Its competitors will be BMW i7 and Mercedes EQS.

The top versions of the Tesla Model S are also among the direct competitors of the Nio ET9. The new Chinese car has a simplistic design with a sloping roof, thin LED headlights and a retractable rear wing. 23-inch wheels are standard on the model.

Dimensions of Nio ET9 2024:

length – 5324 mm;

width – 2016 mm;

height – 1620 mm;

wheelbase – 3250 mm.

Four displays are installed in the cabin, three of which are for the rear passengers. An innovative extended projection of the windshield is also provided. The new Nio ET9 features four separate seats with electric drive and ventilation.

In addition, separate tables and a refrigerator are installed in the salon. The Chinese electric car is equipped with two engines with a system power of 697 hp. Equipment includes air suspension and steerable rear wheels.

The battery with a capacity of 120 kWh provides a range of over 600 km. The 900-volt architecture supports fast charging, and in 5 minutes you can fill the energy reserve for 255 km. A quick battery change is also possible.

