This is the luxury Chinese car that will compete with Mercedes and BMW ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#luxury #Chinese #car #compete #Mercedes #BMW #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The new Nio ET9 was launched in China. The brand’s flagship electric car will go into production from early 2025, but pre-orders are already being accepted in the Celestial State.

According to CarNewsChina, the luxury Chinese vehicle can be ordered at a price of 800,000 yuan ($112,800). The Nio ET9 electric car is a large representative F-class sedan. Its competitors will be BMW i7 and Mercedes EQS.

The top versions of the Tesla Model S are also among the direct competitors of the Nio ET9. The new Chinese car has a simplistic design with a sloping roof, thin LED headlights and a retractable rear wing. 23-inch wheels are standard on the model.

Dimensions of Nio ET9 2024:
length – 5324 mm;
width – 2016 mm;
height – 1620 mm;
wheelbase – 3250 mm.

Four displays are installed in the cabin, three of which are for the rear passengers. An innovative extended projection of the windshield is also provided. The new Nio ET9 features four separate seats with electric drive and ventilation.

In addition, separate tables and a refrigerator are installed in the salon. The Chinese electric car is equipped with two engines with a system power of 697 hp. Equipment includes air suspension and steerable rear wheels.

The battery with a capacity of 120 kWh provides a range of over 600 km. The 900-volt architecture supports fast charging, and in 5 minutes you can fill the energy reserve for 255 km. A quick battery change is also possible.

Place a rating:

Also Read:  The Malagasy Head of State took part in two round tables





3.4

Rating 3.4 out of 9 votes.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Russia warns Japan of “serious consequences” over Patriot exports to the US |
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Chinese manufacturer BYD almost replaces Tesla as the largest seller of electric cars | Economy
Posted on
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News