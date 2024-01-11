This is the Most Powerful Passport in the World in 2024, 6 Winners!

#Powerful #Passport #World #Winners

Jakarta –

Japan is no longer alone as the country with the strongest passport in the world. Now, there are five other countries that are equivalent.

Citing CNN, Thursday (11/1/2024), in a major overhaul of the quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, six countries emerged as champions. This has never happened before.

Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain can enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 194 destinations worldwide. That’s the highest number recorded by the Henley Passport Index.

The company started tracking global travel freedom 19 years ago. The index was created by London-based citizenship and residency advisory firm Henley & Partners.

They use exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Asian countries such as Japan and Singapore have dominated the No. 1 position. 1 for the last five years. But the new top five represents a European revival.

In this list, it can be seen that the United Arab Emirates has been a dark horse country in this index for the last decade. It added 106 destinations to its visa-free score since 2014, and reached 11th place this year.

Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the passport index, said in a statement that while the general trend over the past two decades has been toward greater freedom of travel, the mobility gap between countries at the top and bottom of the index now wider than before.

Indonesian passport position 2024 (Photo: Henley Passport Index)

“The average number of destinations that travelers can access visa-free has almost doubled from 58 destinations in 2006 to 111 destinations in 2024,” said Kaelin.

“However, countries at the top of the ranking can now travel to 166 more visa-free destinations compared to Afghanistan, which is at the bottom of the ranking with only 28 countries without a visa,” he added.

The Henley & Partners list is one of several indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports based on the access they provide to their citizens.

Here are the most powerful passports in the world for 2024:

– France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (194 destination countries)

– Finland, South Korea, Sweden (193 destinations)

– Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (192 destinations)

– Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (193 destinations)

– Greece, Malta, Switzerland (190 destinations)

– Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland (189 destinations)

– Canada, Hungary, United States (188 destinations)

– Estonia, Lithuania (187 destinations)

– Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (186 destinations)

– Iceland (185 destinations)

– Indonesia (66th place with 78 destinations).

