This is the most sought after role in People Management. Find out what it is – Human Resources

Michael Page’s annual study on the evolution of the main recruitment trends for the next year for executive staff, in large companies, shows that the growing professionalization of the sector is advancing in parallel with a greater recognition of the strategic importance of Human Resources functions for the development of business and companies in all sectors of activity.

There was an increase in investment in talent management and development with Human Resources tools in SMEs, while in companies with already consolidated teams and procedures the focus is increasingly on an analytical and interdisciplinary approach.

There was a greater demand for HR Operations profiles, highlighting the importance of indicators in the Human Resources sector, through the development of KPIs, Payroll schemes, strong C&B planning and cost control.

Objective-oriented and internal customer-oriented professionals are the most sought after and, in this context, communication, organization and work under pressure skills are highly valued elements.

The salary package continues to be an important, but not decisive, factor. Other benefits such as organizational culture and climate, training, development and growth opportunities, as well as balance between personal and professional life are increasingly important in decision making.

Regarding remuneration, in large companies and multinationals, an HR director can earn between 49 thousand and 100 thousand euros.

