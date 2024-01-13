This is the new Dodge Charger ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Dodge #Charger #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Dodge sprung a surprise by sharing photos of a new car on social media. The post emphasizes that no cameras or recording devices are allowed, and presents a pre-production model that is slated to go on sale in late 2024. It appears to be the next-generation Dodge Charger that was foreshadowed by the concept.

From the images, it can be seen that the overall design of the concept remains largely intact, although some features may be changed for the production model. Notably, the roof appears to be slightly higher, and the standard side mirrors are now on the doors. An Instagram post highlighted the rear of the car, revealing confirmation of an electric Charger with the Daytona moniker. The lack of visible mufflers suggests that this model is electric.

This announcement sparked speculation about the potential launch of a Charger with an internal combustion engine as well. Rumors suggest that a twin-turbo inline-six version could accompany the electric model. The Charger Daytona brand’s confirmation of the electric model matches previous reports, and the presence of the Fratzog badge at the top of the grille indicates the use of Dodge’s “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust” setup to mimic a “muscle car growl” for the otherwise silent electric cars.

It’s worth noting that some details are still speculative and Dodge has neither confirmed nor denied certain aspects, leaving room for further anticipation and excitement about the upcoming models.

Place a rating:





3.4

Rating 3.4 out of 5 votes.

Also Read:  A character in the new Prince of Persia game was "accidentally" left with a machine voice

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bills payable in Jirakaiky
Bills payable in Jirakaiky
Posted on
Maastricht houseboat residents who were allowed to return home without water | Domestic
Maastricht houseboat residents who were allowed to return home without water | Domestic
Posted on
The wedding gift in 2024. Amounts of money that guests can give
The wedding gift in 2024. Amounts of money that guests can give
Posted on
América de Cali returns to the fray for Vidal and they recognize a new proposal
América de Cali returns to the fray for Vidal and they recognize a new proposal
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News