This is the new Dodge Charger ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Dodge sprung a surprise by sharing photos of a new car on social media. The post emphasizes that no cameras or recording devices are allowed, and presents a pre-production model that is slated to go on sale in late 2024. It appears to be the next-generation Dodge Charger that was foreshadowed by the concept.

From the images, it can be seen that the overall design of the concept remains largely intact, although some features may be changed for the production model. Notably, the roof appears to be slightly higher, and the standard side mirrors are now on the doors. An Instagram post highlighted the rear of the car, revealing confirmation of an electric Charger with the Daytona moniker. The lack of visible mufflers suggests that this model is electric.

This announcement sparked speculation about the potential launch of a Charger with an internal combustion engine as well. Rumors suggest that a twin-turbo inline-six version could accompany the electric model. The Charger Daytona brand’s confirmation of the electric model matches previous reports, and the presence of the Fratzog badge at the top of the grille indicates the use of Dodge’s “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust” setup to mimic a “muscle car growl” for the otherwise silent electric cars.

It’s worth noting that some details are still speculative and Dodge has neither confirmed nor denied certain aspects, leaving room for further anticipation and excitement about the upcoming models.

