This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!

#number #entries #exposed #largest #data #leak #history

Cybersecurity researchers have just got their hands on what is arguably the largest database of stolen information ever discovered. With 26 billion entries, or 12 terabytes of data, it is a compilation of multiple leaks.

This will also interest you

[EN VIDÉO] Kézako: how do we encrypt data on the Internet? Cryptography is the oldest form of encryption. There are traces of his…

No matter what security measures everyone adopts, it becomes impossible to completely protect yourself against website data leaks. Some players are closely interested in this data, as revealed by the media Cybernewswho worked with cybersecurity specialist Bob Diachenko on a database of unprecedented scale.

Discovered with open access on the Web, this 12 terabyte database contains a total of 26 billion entries. Experts have been unable to identify the owner, but believe it must be a hacker or data broker. This type of database is particularly dangerous because it allows identity theft, sophisticated phishing campaigns, or targeted cyberattacks. Since many people use the same password on several sites, once hackers have access to an initial account, they can test the credentials on other services and often gain access to much more sensitive accounts.

A tool to check if your accounts are affected

The good news is that this is not a new big data leak, but a compilation of several leaks, at least some of which are already known. Of the 26 billion entries, 2 billion come from the Chinese sites Tencent and Weibo. Others come from sites like MySpace (360 million), TwitterTwitter (281 M), Deezer (258 M), Linkedin (251 M), Adobe (153 M), MyFitnessPal (151 M), Canva (143 M), Badoo (127M), Daily Motion (86M), Dropbox (69M), TelegramTelegram (41M), as well as government sites from the United States, Brazil, Germany, Philippines, Turkey and others.

Also Read:  Maduro asks the Fanb and police forces to “protect internal peace”

Cybernews offers a tool that allows you to check if your email address or phone number is part of a data leak. However, the site specifies that it is still working on integrating information from this latest database into the tool.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Summary of the 109th Day of the Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Kills 24 IDF Officers until Yemen Will Anger Israel – Tribunnews
Summary of the 109th Day of the Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Kills 24 IDF Officers until Yemen Will Anger Israel – Tribunnews
Posted on
decision in June on the merger, the Linate hubs and flights to the USA and Asia – Corriere.it
decision in June on the merger, the Linate hubs and flights to the USA and Asia – Corriere.it
Posted on
This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!
This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!
Posted on
A senior woman smuggled drugs into the prison in Chomutovska in a bra
A senior woman smuggled drugs into the prison in Chomutovska in a bra
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News