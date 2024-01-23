This is the number of entries exposed in the largest data leak in history!

#number #entries #exposed #largest #data #leak #history

Cybersecurity researchers have just got their hands on what is arguably the largest database of stolen information ever discovered. With 26 billion entries, or 12 terabytes of data, it is a compilation of multiple leaks.

No matter what security measures everyone adopts, it becomes impossible to completely protect yourself against website data leaks. Some players are closely interested in this data, as revealed by the media Cybernewswho worked with cybersecurity specialist Bob Diachenko on a database of unprecedented scale.

Discovered with open access on the Web, this 12 terabyte database contains a total of 26 billion entries. Experts have been unable to identify the owner, but believe it must be a hacker or data broker. This type of database is particularly dangerous because it allows identity theft, sophisticated phishing campaigns, or targeted cyberattacks. Since many people use the same password on several sites, once hackers have access to an initial account, they can test the credentials on other services and often gain access to much more sensitive accounts.

A tool to check if your accounts are affected

The good news is that this is not a new big data leak, but a compilation of several leaks, at least some of which are already known. Of the 26 billion entries, 2 billion come from the Chinese sites Tencent and Weibo. Others come from sites like MySpace (360 million), TwitterTwitter (281 M), Deezer (258 M), Linkedin (251 M), Adobe (153 M), MyFitnessPal (151 M), Canva (143 M), Badoo (127M), Daily Motion (86M), Dropbox (69M), TelegramTelegram (41M), as well as government sites from the United States, Brazil, Germany, Philippines, Turkey and others.

Cybernews offers a tool that allows you to check if your email address or phone number is part of a data leak. However, the site specifies that it is still working on integrating information from this latest database into the tool.