This is the place you should live to improve your mental and physical health, according to a study

It is common to hear that live outside the big cities and surrounded by the nature prolongs the quality of life and add years to our existence.

But until now there had not been scientifically studied in depth. Now, according to a Washington State University studylive near green or blue spaces as lagos o maresis associated with a better physical and mental health in the older adults.

The study findings showed that having only 10% more forest space in a person’s residential ZIP code was associated with a reduction of serious psychological distresswhich covers mental health problems that require treatment and interfere with people’s social lives, work, or school.

Besides, a 10% increase in green spacescoverage arborealthe bodies of agua or the length of the walking trails reduced the likelihood that older people would report that their health general was poor or average.

“Our findings suggest that the loss of our green and blue urban spaces due to rapid urbanization may not only have a environmental impact but also an impact on the health public,” said the first author of the study, Adithya Vegaraju, a medical student at WSU Elson S. (Floyd College of Medicine) in the research published in the journal Health & Place.

The study is based on survey data from health of more than 42,000 people aged 65 or older who lived in urban areas of Washington state between 2011 and 2019.

In their analysis, the researchers related the general and mental health outcomes of the respondents with different measures that quantified the access to green and blue spacessuch as forests, parks, lakes and rivers, within their residential ZIP codes.

In the investigation, it was found that about 2% of those surveyed showed signs of serious psychological distress and 19% reported having a fair or poor general health.

The researchers presented the preliminary findings of this study at an annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in April 2023, where they analyzed the percentage of green spaces, tree canopies, forest areas and open spacesas well as the length of the paths of the people studied.

They also expanded their analyzes to examine how these measures related to the self-assessed general health and to take into account the differences in the demography of the respondents, such as raza and the education level.

Although other studies have analyzed how Proximity to nature could affect healthVegaraju said this study is one of the first to look at this relationship in older adults in the United States.

Older people are especially vulnerable to health problems. mental health such as depression, which has been shown to increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. They are also less likely to receive treatment to manage your mental health conditions.

“It is known that the older adults with depression, anxiety or mental health problems They are more resistant to medical interventions or talk therapy, which are the best-known treatments for these conditions. If the Exposure to green or blue spaces could help prevent, delay or even treat poor mental health in older adultswe have to look at that more closely as a way to improve mental health outcomes in this population,” Vegaraju stressed.

And he specified that a potential solution could include recipes from naturea growing trend that involves healthcare providers giving patients written recommendations for spend time outdoors.

The study’s lead author, Solmaz Amiri, said more research is needed to know exactly how exposure to green and blue spaces can lead to better mental and overall health, while continuing to study the possible link between nature exposure and cognitive declinewhich can be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

“It is believed that exposure to green and blue spaces could help slow cognitive decline“said Amiri, a research assistant professor at the WSU School of Medicine and a researcher at the Institute of Research and Education for the Advancement of Community Health (IREACH).

“What we would like to know is if the Exposure to green and blue space can directly influence dementia or whether it can do so by reducing mental health problems that can lead to cognitive decline,” he concluded.

Ultimately, he hopes this research will help resolve the Health inequalities among older adults from lower socioeconomic backgroundswhich can be linked to a unequal access to green and blue spaces in the urban areas where they live.