This is the superfood they eat in Japan during breakfast to live more than 100 years and have a strong heart

A superfood is a food naturally rich in essential nutrients and that, thanks to this nutritional composition, is capable of offer exceptional health benefits. These foods, like spirulina, are nutritional powerhouses since they are loaded with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

And we have just discovered that within this group of superfoods, there is a Japanese food (yes, there is life in Japanese gastronomy beyond ramen or sushi), which is product of soy fermentation and which has a very viscous and gelatinous texturewhich is packed with high-quality protein, B-complex vitamins and vitamin K2, making it a positive impact on bone and cardiovascular health. In fact, the Japanese take it with the first meal of the day, breakfast, to have a stronger heart and try to increase your life expectancy to more than 100 years. If you are curious to know what superfood it is, we will tell you about it below.

What is natto?

Natto is an ancient superfood from Japan considered one of its best nutritional jewels which, although little known outside the country, has special attention and recognition in the world of nutrition. This traditional Japanese food is made from fermentation of cooked soybeans with the bacteria Bacillus subtilis which gives it a somewhat peculiar appearance since they are seeds surrounded by mucus. The result is a unique combination of viscous texture, intense flavor and ammonia-like odor that, although it may not sound very appetizing for either the sense of taste or the sense of smell, its health benefits make it unique.

As you can imagine after this brief introduction, The Japanese are the main consumers of natto and has been enjoying its benefits for centuries, so much so that it has become the main ingredient of the traditional Japanese breakfast. And the Japanese They incorporate it into their first meal of the day due to its nutritional properties and its ability to provide a energy boost that lasts all day. It is common to serve it with rice, soup and accompanied by condiments such as soy sauce, mustard and chiveswhich results in a balanced and nutrient-rich breakfast.

Natto, the Japanese superfood that helps increase life expectancy

Properties and benefits of consuming natto

Regarding its nutritional value, natto is an excellent source of high-quality proteins, enzymes, B vitamins such as vitamin K2, which is essential for bone and cardiovascular health. In addition, it contains enzymes such as nattokinase, known for its anticoagulant properties that can promote blood circulation and, therefore, favor very positively heart health, responsible for giving us more years of life. There are even studies that confirm that consuming natto can help reduce the risk of dying from a heart attack or cardiovascular accident by 10%.

In addition, natto also has a high in iron, fiber, unsaturated fats and 18 types of amino acids, including magnesium, calcium and all essential amino acids. In fact, natto has such powerful nutritional power and health benefits that 63% of Japanese consume it dailyeven though there are 13% among them who admit that they do not like its flavor but eat it for its nutritional properties, especially in the first meal of the day to fill yourself with vitality and satisfy yourself with its high nutritional profile. So, you know, if you want to increase your life expectancy and try to live more than 100 years, start consuming natto.