‘This is the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing’, says Scottish PM on Gaza displacement

Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Anadolu via AFP

“In recent weeks, we have heard statements from high-ranking ministers of the Israeli government calling for the displacement of the population of Gaza and the establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza. This is the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing and it must be condemned.”

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first minister (provincial premier) said on Friday. Yousaf called on the British government to put as much pressure as possible on Israel to end its siege of the Gaza Strip. According to him, Israel went beyond the legitimate response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

In the Israeli government, in addition to Netanyahu’s center-right party, there are also liberal and far-right parties. The latter provide several ministers, and they more or less consistently represent that the Palestinians should be expelled from Israel and Palestine in general, and that Jews should be settled in their place.

Accordingly, since the outbreak of the war, they have regularly declared that as many Palestinians as possible from the population of the Gaza Strip must be persuaded to leave, and that Jewish settlers must be moved in their place. It was also suggested that the Palestinians would be resettled in the Congo.

(Haarec)

About 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel by Saturday morning, the Israeli military said. There are no reports of injuries or deaths, the Israelis retaliated against the militants who fired the rockets. The video of the impact of one of the rockets can be viewed here:

The rocket fire is the first sign that Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah is trying to take revenge for the Israelis’ liquidation of one of the leaders of Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, in Lebanon’s capital. According to them, further attacks are expected.

(IDF, Haárec)

According to Martin Griffiths, the head of the UN emergency operations, Gaza has become uninhabitable due to the bomb attacks by the Israeli forces, the Guardian reports.

“Three months after the October 7 attacks, Gaza has become a scene of death and despair,” Griffiths said on Friday. He warned that a public health disaster is unfolding, and people will have to face the biggest food shortages ever. “We are on the verge of starvation,” he added.

Photo: Ashraf Amra / 2024 Anadolu

The last 3 months affected the children particularly sensitively:

“There is no food. No water. No school. Nothing but the terrifying sounds of war, day after day. Gaza simply became uninhabitable. People are experiencing daily threats to their very existence – and the world is watching.”

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, traveled to Lebanon for two days on Friday to ease the tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to the Iranian Interior Minister, several suspects who were involved in the bombings in Kerman were arrested.

France and Jordan jointly airlifted seven tons of humanitarian aid to civilians and aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

According to the leader of Hezbollah, it is inevitable that they will respond to the assassination of the leader of Hamas.

15 people were arrested in Turkey and eight others were deported, accused of having ties to Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service.

