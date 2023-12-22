This is the TOP 5 phones at the best price! You can still buy them before Christmas – SMARTmania.cz

#TOP #phones #price #buy #Christmas #SMARTmania.cz

Even in the last few days before Christmas, other smartphones are discounted, which you can buy at great prices. If you left some gifts to the last minute this year, you did well. Thanks to the latest discounts, you can save even more and at the same time still manage to buy gifts for the Christmas tree – Mobile Emergency Service still guarantees delivery by Christmas when ordering at a branch.

Even cheaper Motorola, Xiaomi and Samsung

The new Motorola Edge 40 has an even lower price tag, which is now available on 7,399 CZK (normally CZK 8,990) You can get such a low price only at Mobil Emergency, where the phone is discounted and you can even reduce its price thanks to a purchase bonus of a thousand crowns. In recent days, the price of the popular Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro has also dropped, already to 10,590 CZK (normally 14,990 CZK) – again only on mp.cz thanks to a bonus of 1,000.

Also, the popular mid-range phone – the Samsung Galaxy A54 – is a few hundred more affordable, with a discount and a bonus, it can be yours for CZK 8,790 (normally CZK 9,990). The Magic5 Pro flagship from Honor is worth it. You can currently buy this for 19,990 CZKi.e. a whole ten thousand crowns cheaper compared to the original price tag.

iPhone 15 cheaper by 2,500 crowns

But you can even save when buying new iPhones. Mobile Emergency has put a bonus of CZK 1,000 on the latest iPhones 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, so you can buy them already at the price 28,990 CZK. Even more advantageous are the classic iPhones 15 and 15 Plus, where a bonus of even CZK 2,500 awaits you. In addition to everything, you get the best gift – an extended warranty for 3 years worth several thousand.

Guaranteed delivery by Christmas

No matter what phone you order, you can count on it as a gift under the Christmas tree – Mobil Emergency Service guarantees delivery by Christmas when ordering at any of its branches until Friday 22 December at 12:00. In addition, all the above-mentioned phones are in stock at all stores, so you have until 12:00 on 24 December.

