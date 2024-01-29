this is the trick for a bouquet at home

#trick #bouquet #home

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and for many that means (hopefully!) a beautiful bouquet of flowers at home. And of course you can also just get it for yourself (tip: buy this handsome vase right away). Do you want your bouquet to stay beautiful for extra long? With this simple but effective trick you can enjoy your flowers for up to two weeks.

With this product in the water, your flowers will remain beautiful for weeks

Very nice, such a full bunch of fresh flowers – until they start to wither after a few days. Sob… The key to a long-lasting beautiful bouquet is the right care. A little love and attention in the beginning will take a few minutes of your time, but you will enjoy your bouquet for much longer!

First start by cutting the stems of the flowers diagonally before placing them in the vase. This cutting technique ensures that the flowers can absorb more water, which is essential for their lifespan. Re-cut the stems every few days for best results. And with this simple tip you can get every bouquet of flowers perfectly in the vase.

A magical mix in the flower water

Now comes the trick we saw on TikTok. Add a scoop of granulated sugar, a squeeze of bleach and a few ice cubes to the water in your vase. This combination apparently works wonders. The sugar nourishes the flowers, while the bleach keeps the water clean and fights bacteria. The ice cubes keep the water fresh and extend the life of the flowers. Worth trying!

